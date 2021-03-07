1h ago

add bookmark

Search under way for killers of Mpumalanga cop

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sergeant Dominic Monana
Sergeant Dominic Monana
PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS
  • Sergeant Dominic Monana was shot and killed in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.
  • Police launched a manhunt for the killers, who also stole Monana's official firearm, his vehicle and two cellphones.
  • Monana was stationed at Calcutta police station.

Mpumalanga police are searching for the killers of Sergeant Dominic Monana, who was gunned down in Bushbuckridge on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Sunday: "The search is under way. There's no new information on the case yet."

Monana was off duty when he was shot. At the time, he and a woman were driving in his vehicle.

Hlathi said four armed suspects, who were in disguise, approached Monana and the woman.

"As he opened his car window, the suspects pointed firearms at him and demanded his firearm and cellphones. These ruthless assailants are said to have then fired several shots at Sergeant Monana. They then pulled him and his friend out of the car, took his state firearm and two cellphones, before fleeing the scene in his vehicle," Hlathi added.

Activation plan implemented

Monana died instantly but the woman was not physically hurt.

A 72-hour activation plan was implemented to track down the suspects. Monana's vehicle was later recovered in Violet Bank, near Bushbuckridge.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma conveyed his condolences to Monana's family.

"I am confident that the prompt implementation of the 72-hour activation plan, which includes experts from various environments in the police, will surely yield positive results and ensure that the suspects are put behind bars," he said.

The 43-year-old sergeant was stationed at the Calcutta police station.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmbombelampumalangacrimepoliceshootings
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4096 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2787 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 3933 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.10)
Gold
1700.44
(+0.04)
Silver
25.20
(+0.16)
Platinum
1128.01
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
69.67
(+3.93)
Palladium
2329.95
(+0.62)
All Share
68271.19
(+0.78)
Top 40
62788.64
(+0.87)
Financial 15
12759.80
(+0.67)
Industrial 25
87613.31
(-0.32)
Resource 10
70801.78
(+2.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo