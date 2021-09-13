1h ago

Sebokeng residents chase away foreigners after missing child is found dead

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Picture: Elizabeth Sejake
  • Sebokeng Zone 6 residents are demanding foreigners renting rooms in the area must leave the area.
  • They were angered by the discovery of the decomposed body of a 13-year-old girl.
  • Residents claimed that Vuyelwa Mokoena was killed by a foreign national.

Residents of Sebokeng Zone 6 have vented their anger on African foreign nationals residing in the area after the decomposed body of a teenager was found in a storm water drain a month after she went missing.

They have stated that they want them gone after accusing a foreign national of being behind her murder.

Vuyelwa Mokoena, 13, was last seen alive leaving her aunt's home to buy snacks from a neighbouring street vendor on the evening of 10 August.

Her scantily dressed body was found stuffed inside a sewage drain in a yard where the street vendor rents a room.

The house is also a shebeen.

The vendor, who is currently in police custody for being illegally in the country, is accused by residents of killing Mokoena.

Police spokesperson Constable Thulisile Msibi said the vendor has not been arrested for murder.

Vuyelwa Mokoena
Vuyelwa Mokoena's body was found a month after she disappeared.

"We have not arrested anyone for the murder of the little girl," Msibi said.

Since 10 August, residents have marched house to house, demanding all foreigners, particularly African countries, vacate the township.

Foreigners, except for those who own spaza shops, have been given until Monday (September 13) to leave the area.

On Monday morning, groups of residents led by women marched to houses where foreigners were renting rooms calling for them to disperse.

John Radebe, who lives behind the house where Mokoena's body was found, claimed that he was the one who accused the street vendor of killing Mokoena.

"I arrived at that yard after being called by the owner of the house about her gruesome discovery. I then noticed that the room where the street vendor rents is opposite the drain where the body was found.

"I called him and asked to tell us what he had done. He claimed innocence and my guts told me that he was the one who killed my neighbour's child. There is no way that a person can enter that yard and dump the body in that manhole.

"We don't want foreigners in our area except for those who run spaza shops," Radebe said.

Palesa Moeletsi, who lives in the house where the drain in which Mokoena's body is situated, also accused the vendor of murder.

Moeletsi said the man looked suspicious and was the last person seen with Mokoena.

Moeletsi said:

The child came to buy snacks from him before she disappeared. A month later, her body was found in our yard. Our tenant knows what happened to Mokoena. Police took him away before residents could take the law into their own hands.

"Residents are angry and demand that all foreigners must vacate our township. We don't trust them anymore. They are criminals, and one of them has [allegedly] killed an innocent child. We are afraid that another person would follow Mokoena," Moeletsi said. 

Non-violent

One of the residents, Nandi Ndleleni said they were not violent and no foreigner will be injured.

"We are not going to spill blood. We are pained after what happened to our neighbour's child. Our target is foreigners who are renting in our yards. I have also chased away foreigners who were renting rooms in my house. We don't want them anymore," said Ndleleni.

Another resident, Buti Sibiya, said landlords have also been urged to chase away foreigners renting in their homes.

"We are not xenophobic. We are not going to destroy their properties. We are not fighting with them. What we want is for them to leave our area. What the vendor has [allegedly] done is painful.

"We trusted them and welcomed them in our homes. Some have already left the area except for those who run spaza shops," said Sibiya.

