Second attack this year kills gang boss Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon

Ntwaagae Seleka
Ernie Solomon at the funeral of murdered Cape Town defence lawyer Noorudien Hassan in November 2016.
Ernie Solomon at the funeral of murdered Cape Town defence lawyer Noorudien Hassan in November 2016.
  • Slain former 28s gang boss Ernie "Lastig" Solomon, who was killed on Friday in Gauteng, had earlier survived an attempt on his life.
  • A source confirmed to News24 on Friday that Solomon was shot dead in Boksburg on Friday.
  • In May this year, Solomon and his son Carlo, were wounded when they were attacked in Cape Town.

Slain Western Cape 28s gang boss Ernie "Lastig" Solomon, who was killed on Friday in Gauteng, had earlier survived an attempt on his life.

A source confirmed to News24 on Friday that Solomon was shot dead on Kingfisher Avenue in Freeway Park, Boksburg.

Solomon was traveling with three people including a baby when he came under attack in Boksburg where he was fatally shot.

He was travelling in a white BMW vehicle at the time.

Solomon and his son Carlo were wounded in May when they were attacked in Cape Town.

The pair survived an alleged assassination at Club Octopus in Hawston.

Solomon sustained five gunshot wounds, while Carlo was shot three times.

Jonathan "Blikkie" Thomas, who was reportedly with Solomon, was fatally wounded. 

WATCH | Rashied Staggie murder: Former gang leader killed in same road where his brother died two decades ago

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said police were searching for four suspects linked to the shooting.

"It is reported that a white Ford Ranger bumped and intercepted a white BMW with four occupants inside. Two armed men allegedly alighted from the Ford Ranger and started shooting at the car, fatally wounding one, while three victims, including a child were airlifted to hospital for urgent medical attention.

"The suspects allegedly then abandoned the Ford Ranger on the scene and fled in a getaway car with unknown description and unknown registration number. The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined.

"Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. We are appealing to anyone who might have information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to call the nearest police station," Makhubele said.

READ | 'He died the way he lived' - Pagad says Staggie's murder 'should be celebrated'

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst earlier said their paramedics responded to reports of a shooting on Kingfisher Avenue in Freeway Park, Boksburg.

"Reports from the scene indicate that four occupants of a light motor vehicle had been shot. Medics assessed an adult male driver who had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. Two children believed to be approximately 15-years-old had sustained serious injuries as well as a baby believed to be approximately a year old," said Herbst.

He said the third child was rushed to hospital privately.

WATCH | Outside the home of ex-gang boss Rashied Staggie: 'Gangsters are somebody's family too'
'Dead men tell no tales, your worship' - lawyer for Colin Booysen, bodyguards
Western Cape gang leader Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon shot dead in Gauteng
