Second docket implicating Kelly Khumalo in Meyiwa murder dominates trial, leads to postponement

The trial into the murder of Senzo Meyiwa was postponed due to the second docket pertaining to the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

The lawyer of one of the accused wanted the matter to be postponed so she could study the second docket, which implicates Kelly Khumalo.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the accused, objected to the postponement.

The trial into the murder of Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, following an application by one of the defence counsel to further prepare for trial.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents one of the five men accused of murdering the former Bafana Bafana captain, asked the court for a lengthy postponement after a copy of the second docket pertaining to the incident was provided to her.

News24 previously reported on the existence of two dockets on Meyiwa's murder. The two dockets had different investigating teams, and they made different findings and named different sets of suspects. The first docket is the case currently being heard before court. The second seemingly implicates Meyiwa's girlfriend, singer and actor Kelly Khumalo, and others.

While cross-examining the State's first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, Mshololo asked for a postponement as the State had just disclosed the existence of the second docket to her. Mshololo was displeased that she had not been given the docket before the start of the trial. She said she had to study its contents before continuing with cross-examination.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa: Advocate Teffo inexplicably swaps between being defence lawyer and watching brief during trial

She also mentioned the possibility of bringing other applications, presumably because of the late disclosure. She had previously said the late disclosure was tantamount to a miscarriage of justice as it violated her client's right to prepare for trial.

Prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, said he was not in possession of the second docket when the trial started and had struggled to get his hands on it. He disclosed it to Mshololo as soon as he received a copy.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents the other four accused, had already received a copy from the investigating officers who had compiled the second docket.

The issue of the postponement had to be argued after Teffo objected. He made several arguments based on the two dockets and ultimately placed on record that the second docket was not necessary for Mshololo to finish her cross-examination of Mosia.

This despite the fact that Mosia, who was the first forensic fieldworker on the crime scene, had also deposed an affidavit in respect of the second docket. This was revealed by Teffo during cross-examination after he had spent much of his time focusing on the second docket.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues after defence counsel butts heads with judge

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ultimately granted the postponement, citing that while the rights of all accused would be affected, the rights of accused five would be most affected as he should be allowed to prepare for his trial, given the new disclosure.

On the other hand, granting the postponement meant that two days would be lost as the matter was only set down until Friday. Maumela also pointed out that the trial could be set down for three months in the next term.

The matter was postponed to September. The trial will recommence for a two-week period in September, and then another two weeks in November.

READ | Senzo Meyiwa: Teffo 'switches gear' claims case being heard in wrong court, challenges jurisdiction

However, the court will still have to hear arguments on an application made by Teffo in respect of the two dockets and his challenge on whether the court has the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Teffo originally argued that the court did not have jurisdiction, which meant it could not postpone the matter. Maumela requested that Teffo file heads of argument in this regard.

Once the State and Mshololo had responded with their own heads of argument, the matter would be set down for arguments in court.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.