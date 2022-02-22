1h ago

add bookmark

Second security guard dies after Durban shooting, robbery

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Two security guards have been killed in Umlazi B Section.
Two security guards have been killed in Umlazi B Section.
Emer-G-Med, Facebook
  • A second security guard has died following a robbery in Durban on Monday.
  • The other guard died at the scene.
  • The guards were escorting a courier vehicle and their firearms were stolen during the robbery.

A second KwaZulu-Natal security guard has died, after being wounded in a shooting that happened on Monday in Umlazi.

The two security guards were escorting a courier vehicle when they were attacked by two armed men. Both security guards were shot. One died on the scene and the other was taken to hospital where he later died.

The incident took place in Yeni Veni Road in Umlazi B Section at around 13:00 on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele previously told News24 that one guard, 47, was shot in the neck and stomach and died at the scene.

READ | One security guard killed, another injured in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal attack

Paramedics found that the security guard in the front passenger seat had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead.

The second victim, who was shot in the head, was taken to hospital shortly after the shooting.

In a statement on Monday, Emer-G-Med said paramedics responded to the scene in B section to find the two men seated in a Datsun Go. The driver was found in a critical condition and was airlifted to hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital, said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen on Tuesday.

Mbele confirmed that the second victim had died and that a second case of murder had been opened for investigation, along with a case of robbery.

The armed robbers made off with the security guards' firearms.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsemer-g-medkwazulu-nataldurbancrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
12% - 976 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 1988 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 4876 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.53
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.18
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,894.11
-0.6%
Silver
24.03
+0.2%
Palladium
2,369.50
-0.8%
Platinum
1,085.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
95.39
+1.9%
Top 40
68,571
-0.4%
All Share
75,200
-0.4%
Resource 10
79,486
+0.5%
Industrial 25
88,641
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,807
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo