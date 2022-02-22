Second security guard dies after Durban shooting, robbery

A second security guard has died following a robbery in Durban on Monday.

The other guard died at the scene.

The guards were escorting a courier vehicle and their firearms were stolen during the robbery.

A second KwaZulu-Natal security guard has died, after being wounded in a shooting that happened on Monday in Umlazi.

The two security guards were escorting a courier vehicle when they were attacked by two armed men. Both security guards were shot. One died on the scene and the other was taken to hospital where he later died.

The incident took place in Yeni Veni Road in Umlazi B Section at around 13:00 on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele previously told News24 that one guard, 47, was shot in the neck and stomach and died at the scene.

Paramedics found that the security guard in the front passenger seat had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead.

The second victim, who was shot in the head, was taken to hospital shortly after the shooting.

In a statement on Monday, Emer-G-Med said paramedics responded to the scene in B section to find the two men seated in a Datsun Go. The driver was found in a critical condition and was airlifted to hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries and died in hospital, said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen on Tuesday.

Mbele confirmed that the second victim had died and that a second case of murder had been opened for investigation, along with a case of robbery.

The armed robbers made off with the security guards' firearms.

