Second stash of heroin seized at Cape Town airport

A second stash of heroin was seized at Cape Town International Airport this weekend.



Western Cape police said they made the discovery when searching a 62-year-old man at the airport on Sunday morning.

Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said 5kg of heroin was discovered on the man whom he described as being of Spanish descent.

The man will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to face drug-dealing charges.

READ | Junk in the trunk: Woman arrested at Cape Town Airport trying to smuggle heroin worth R1.6m to Europe

On Saturday, a 63-year-old woman was arrested at the same airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 3.5kg of heroin to Europe.

The woman was arrested by the Hawks Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team, the Border Policing Unit and Gauteng Crime Intelligence before she boarded her flight.

She will appear in the same court on Monday.



