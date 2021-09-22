Second suspect in Eastern Cape cop killing in court after being hospitalised with gunshot wounds

Two people have appeared in court for the murder of Eastern Cape police officer Sergeant Phumlani Dastile.

The second person was apprehended after being shot in taxi violence in Cape Town.

A third suspect was killed in a gang-related shooting in Cape Town.

A second person allegedly linked to the murder of an Eastern Cape police officer in Qonce (formerly King William's Town) in August appeared in court on Monday.

He was arrested in Cape Town after being admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Floki Thando Mangolwane, 24, appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday following his arrest by the East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks.

He will join co-accused Kwanga Nojaholo, 36, who was arrested last month.

"Mangolwane is linked to the murder of Sergeant Phumlani Dastile that happened in Zwelitsha, King William's Town, on 23 August 2021. He was traced by the team to Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, where he was being treated for gunshot [wounds] after being shot on Friday, 10 September 2021 in an alleged taxi violence-related incident," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

A third suspect was shot dead in Cape Town in what police believed was gang-related violence.

On Wednesday, 15 September, police responded to a shooting in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, where the 25-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. He was positively identified by a family member, said Mgolodela.

"The circumstances around his death are unknown at this stage... Through the Hawks' investigation, he was the main suspect in Sergeant Dastile's murder," said Mgolodela.

Mangolwane will remain in custody until 30 September 2021, when he will appear along with Nojaholo.

"The duo will be making a formal bail application on the set date. Nojaholo is alleged to have hosted and transported the co-accused, and also located and pointed the deceased out to the main suspects," said Mgolodela.

Nojaholo has been in prison since his arrest on 27 August 2021.

