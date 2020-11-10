1h ago

Second suspect joins woman, 20, in court for crime intelligence officer's murder

Ntwaagae Seleka
A general view of the Lenasia Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.
A general view of the Lenasia Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.
Papi Morake, Gallo Images
  • A second suspect has joined the 20-year-old woman in the dock for killing an off-duty crime intelligence officer last week.
  • Byron Carlton, 32, and Alliyah Nicole Davids, 20, appeared briefly in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of murder.
  • The two allegedly shot and killed Warrant Officer Cecil Becorny in Eldorado Park, on 5 November.

A second suspect has joined a 20-year-old woman in the dock for killing an off-duty crime intelligence officer last week.

Byron Carlton, 32, and Alliyah Nicole Davids, 20, appeared briefly in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, on a charge of murder.

Davids first appeared in court on Monday and her matter was postponed to Tuesday for Carlton to join her in the dock.

The two allegedly shot and killed Warrant Officer Cecil Becorny in Eldorado Park, on 5 November.

Carlton was arrested on Monday, while Davids was arrested over the weekend.

READ | Two alleged cop shooters arrested in 24 hours

It's alleged that Becorny was chatting to an acquaintance when he was ambushed.

Becorny was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili earlier reported that they had arrested two suspects for the killing.

READ HERE | Manhunt launched after cop shot dead in Eldorado Park

Muridili said following Becorny's murder, police mobilised a 72-hour activation plan involving an intelligence-led integrated team comprising the Hawks, K9 units of the JMPD and the SAPS in Soweto, the Specialised Law Enforcement Unit from Gauteng Traffic Police, and other law enforcement disciplines.

Meanwhile, Carlton secured the services of a private lawyer, while Davids opted for Legal Aid assistance.

Carlton and Davids were expected back in court on 12 November for a bail application.

