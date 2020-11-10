Second suspect joins woman, 20, in court for crime intelligence officer's murder

A second suspect has joined the 20-year-old woman in the dock for killing an off-duty crime intelligence officer last week.

A second suspect has joined a 20-year-old woman in the dock for killing an off-duty crime intelligence officer last week.

Byron Carlton, 32, and Alliyah Nicole Davids, 20, appeared briefly in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, on a charge of murder.

Davids first appeared in court on Monday and her matter was postponed to Tuesday for Carlton to join her in the dock.

The two allegedly shot and killed Warrant Officer Cecil Becorny in Eldorado Park, on 5 November.

Carlton was arrested on Monday, while Davids was arrested over the weekend.

It's alleged that Becorny was chatting to an acquaintance when he was ambushed.

Becorny was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili earlier reported that they had arrested two suspects for the killing.

Muridili said following Becorny's murder, police mobilised a 72-hour activation plan involving an intelligence-led integrated team comprising the Hawks, K9 units of the JMPD and the SAPS in Soweto, the Specialised Law Enforcement Unit from Gauteng Traffic Police, and other law enforcement disciplines.

Meanwhile, Carlton secured the services of a private lawyer, while Davids opted for Legal Aid assistance.

Carlton and Davids were expected back in court on 12 November for a bail application.

