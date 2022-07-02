Second suspect sought for Tulbagh mass shooting

Western Cape police are searching for a second suspect in the mass shooting that left four people dead in Tulbagh a week ago.

A man has been arrested and charged with murdering the four victims and seriously injuring another.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen visited the area on Friday and urged locals to assist the police in their investigation.

Western Cape police have again offered a reward of R100 000 in their quest to find the second person they suspect of being behind the mass shooting in Tulbagh last Saturday.



This was announced during a visit by the province's Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen, after the mass shooting which left four people dead and one injured in hospital.

Allen said he was pleased that one person had been arrested, and added that another was also being sought by police in connection with the shootings at the Marikana informal settlement.

He said he had met with the police, community policing representatives and local councillors in the area in a bid to send a strong message that anybody who harmed a member of the public would be caught and would pay for the crimes.

The MEC commended the police for the swift first arrest, and asked the members of the public to provide information in closing the case.

He said he planned to return to support the establishment of a Neighbourhood Watch.

"My plea to the community is to come forward with information so that the second suspect can also be removed off our streets and dealt with by our courts. Individuals who have this type of intent in their hearts do not belong in our communities," Allen said.

Acting cluster commander, Brigadier Sandile Sonjani, announced that there was a R100 000 reward on offer for the arrest of the second person suspected to have been linked to the attack.

On Thursday, the first person arrested, Makubulelwa Dada, was charged with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder when he appeared in court.

Dada is understood to be a Lesotho national, so he might also face an immigration-related charge if his documentation is not in order.

