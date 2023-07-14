Second trip at pumping station leaves Pretoria east without water

The Mapelton booster pumping station suffered a second trip, and affected Tshwane.

On Thursday, a trip at the station affected large parts of Ekurhuleni.

Water is now flowing into the Ekurhuleni reservoirs, but it will take time before it gets to the taps.

A second power trip at the Mapleton booster pumping station on Thursday night stopped water flow to the east of Pretoria.

On Thursday morning, a power trip at the Rand Water station in Germiston affected large parts of Ekurhuleni, with water interruptions in Benoni, Brakpan, Nigel, Duduza and surrounding areas.

On Friday, the City of Ekurhuleni said the outage was still affecting parts of Boksburg, Brakpan and Benoni.

"Despite the latest developments, since the water supply system is already drained, it will take at least a couple of days for the system to accumulate enough pressure to fully supply water to all the affected areas, especially high-lying areas," the City said.

It said it would continue to monitor the situation "while maintaining the supply of water to the affected areas via water tankers, which will only be withdrawn once water is running in all taps".

On Friday, the City of Tshwane said the bulk water purchaser reported that the outage had affected the pumping capacity of Engine Room 1.

Technicians are reportedly on site looking for the fault. They are, therefore, not able to say when the issue will be fixed.

The fault has depleted the following Rand Water reservoirs:

Brakpan 1 and 3;

Vlakfontein 1 and 2;

Bronberge;

Wildebeesfontein 1, 2 and 3;

Selcourt; and

Stompiesfontein

"Some of the areas in the Tshwane municipality have started to experience low water pressure to no water. Water tankers will be deployed to the already affected areas," the City said.

The interruption impacts the following areas:

Corobrick Plant

Grootfontein 394-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR, The Hills (all extensions) and Tiegerpoort 371-JR.

Carina Street Reservoir

Alphenpark, Erasmusrand, Garsfontein 374-JR, Groenkloof 358-JR, Monumentpark (all extensions), Sterrewag, Waterkloof (all extensions), Waterkloof Heights (all extensions), Waterkloof Park and Waterkloof Ridge (all extensions).

Garsfontein Reservoir, which feeds the following reservoirs:

Eersterust Reservoir

Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi, Silvertondale and Waltloo.

Elardus Park Reservoir

Constantia Park, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garskloof 595-JR, Moreleta Park (all extensions), Rietvallei 377-JR, Reitvallei Park, Rietvalleirand (all extensions),Waterkloof 345-JR, Waterkloof 360-JR, Waterkloof 378-JR, Waterkloof AH, Waterkloof Glen, Wingate Park, Erasmuskloof Ext 2 and 3, Elardus Park (all extensions), Wingate Park Ext 1,2 and 3 and Erasmus Park Ext 1

Kilner Park Reservoir

Klapperkop Reservoir

Arcadia, Blackmoor 347-JR, Bryntirion, Capital Park (all extensions), Daspoort 319-JR, Deerness, Eastclyffe, Eastwood, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Gezina, Groenkloof, Kilberry, Lisdogan Park, Lynnwood, Monumentpark (all extensions), Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR, Prinshof 349-JR, Rietfontein, Riviera, Scientia 416-JR and 626-JR, Sterrewag, Transpark 639-JR and Waterkloof 378-JR.

Koedoesnek LL Reservoir

Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, Life Wilgers Hospital, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, Willow Glen, Willow Glen AH and Zwartkoppies.

Magalieskruin Reservoir

Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom.

Mamelodi R1 Reservoir

Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, and Mamelodi 608-JR.

Mamelodi R2 Reservoir

Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15.

Montana Reservoir

Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH.

Moreleta Reservoir

Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park.

Murrayfield Reservoir

La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (all extensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Grace.

Parkmore HL Reservoir

Ashlea Gardens, Constantia Park (all extensions), De Beers, Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein (all extensions), Newlands (all extensions), Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Valley Farm 379-JR, Waterkloof Glen (all extensions) and Waterkloof Park.

Parkmore LL Reservoir

Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, De Beers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana, Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen.

Queenswood Reservoir

Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein 321-JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverley.

Sinoville HL Reservoir

Sinoville (all extensions).

Sinoville LL Reservoir

Sinoville (all extensions).

Villieria Peak Tanks

Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South.

Waverley HL Reservoir

Bergtuin, East Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley.

Waverley LL Reservoir

Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (all extensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park.

Gastonbury Reservoir, Six Fountain Estate and Silver Willows

Equestria (all extensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Shere Agricultural Holdings, Silver View Ridge, Silverlakes (all extensions), Silverwoods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions), Tijger Valley (all extensions), Willow Acres (all extensions) and Willow Park Manor (all extensions).

Hatherley meter

Nellmapius (all extensions).

Koedoesnek

Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions), Hartebeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek 341-JR, La Montagne (all extensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Struland AH, Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR, Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions) and Willow Glen AH.

Midas and Leander meters

Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions) and Olympus (all extensions).

Mooikloof Reservoir

Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext 3, Pretoriuspark, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, Valley Farm 379-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR, Nellmapius (all extensions).

Sammy Marks Museum meter

Savannah

The Blyde Christal Villa, Savannah Country Estate and N4 Gateway.

Shere meter

Bronberg (all extensions).

Woodlands Mall meter

Mooikloof Ridge.



