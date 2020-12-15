Second wave hits Gauteng, says SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium

The SACMC says Gauteng is the latest province to join KZN, Eastern Cape and Western Cape as experiencing a second wave of infections.

The consortium made the statement during the launch of its Epidemic Explorer public dashboard, which contains the latest available Covid-19 data.

The consortium hopes the data will assist the public in making better decisions relating to Covid-19 and its spread.

South Africa's economic hub, Gauteng, is the latest province to officially find itself in a second wave of infections, the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium (SACMC) said on Tuesday.

This was revealed by the SACMC's Professor Gesine Meyer-Rath in a Zoom media briefing during the launch of their dashboard for Covid-19 monitoring.

The SACMC and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) launched the Epidemic Explorer dashboard, which has been developed to assist the public in understanding Covid-19 risks "and make educated decisions".

The dashboard includes figures and analyses used to monitor the epidemic at district and provincial level, and to identify second waves.

Meyer-Rath explained that the second wave was defined by the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 at the beginning of November.

A second wave is when the seven-day average number of cases increases to 30% of the peak of the first wave, she said, adding:

"The peak of the first wave was around 18 July, at which stage we had [over 12 000] cases. The threshold since then has been defined as 30% [which is 3 680 cases]. That threshold was breached for the first time on 5 December when we had 3 683 new cases, so, again, this is the seven-day average.

"At that stage, we informed the minister of health and ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, and that information was broadcast widely."

Meyer-Rath said the 30% was a definition "that is not ours necessarily, but is based on analysis to which we contributed".

"As you can see, the cases increased quite a lot. The latest case data we have from 13 December, for a seven-day average, is 6 845 new cases [nationally]."

She added that a seven-day average was not Monday to Sunday, but worked off a general seven-day period.

"The reason for the second wave at a national level is a number of provinces have gone into the same type of scenario in the second wave consecutively. We all have heard of the Eastern Cape, which reached threshold towards the end of September. Western Cape followed suit, but KZN has also reached that threshold in the last couple of days.

"In the most recent data overnight… [it] shows that Gauteng is officially in the second wave and is past that threshold. It is four provinces altogether that have gone past the threshold, which means we no longer need a localised response. As a country, we need to do things differently."

Meyer-Rath said they hoped the readily available information would assist the public in making better decisions.

"We strongly believe, as a consortium, that the public needs this data to make decisions, especially this time of the year, about travel and risk. We do not, as a consortium, [say] that anyone changes travel plans - if they can, that is entirely up to them.

"What is really important as people travel, [is that] they are aware of the risk level that exists at the point they are going to."

Vaccine, second wave projections

When asked if they would be able to publish updated models with costing, cases and vaccine distribution, Meyer-Rath said, "it's hard for us to make promises at the moment".

"We will start on the vaccine model. We've done quite a bit of vaccine modelling. We are part of the ministerial advisory committee modelling work stream and the target population work stream. We will model as these decisions need to be made. When decisions need to be made, we will have data to support them.

"[But] we cannot promise they will be fully in the eye of the public as soon as we are done with the results."

She said models had to go through various processes before being made public.

"That is because there is a level of peer review within the structures of the ministerial advisory committee and the health department. In order to be able to make decisions in a timely manner, those outlets are the most important for us and ones we need to prioritise.

"We will however endeavour to make that data public as soon as we can."

She said one of their main tasks was planning for the resurgence.

"For us, the main task going into the next year is to estimate the size of the resurgence and the additional waves and distribution thereof, and have that inform our vaccine modelling because it is gigantically important in terms of estimating the effectiveness of the vaccine, especially different locales and different populations."

Dr Sheetal Silal, also of the SACMC, said they give "a lot of thought and do a lot of research when deciding to put out modelled projections and how robust those projections are".

"Are they representative of the current situation [and] what is the known data at the time?

"Modelling of the second wave and how long it lasts and how bad it would be are not just problems we are grappling with in SA. In fact, it is a global phenomenon. These are discussions happening worldwide."