Security company offers R1m for info leading to arrest, conviction of robbers who killed a guard

G4S offered a R1 million reward for information leading to the arrest of robbers who killed a security guard.

The guard was shot dead on 25 January at a Centurion supermarket.

The victim was loading a cash-collecting unit into an armoured vehicle when he was ambushed.

G4S Cash Solutions has offered a R1 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of armed men who robbed and killed an employee.



The employee was attacked on 25 January.

Heavily armed robbers attacked the guard around 15:00 at Mnandi Spar, along Tulip Road, in Centurion.

The guard was loading a secure cross-pavement cash-collection unit into an armoured vehicle when he was accosted and shot with an R5 rifle.

A G4S security guard was killed on Friday, 25 Feb 2022 at 15h00 during the robbery of a Mnandi’s Spar, Tulip Road in Centurion. A R1 million reward is being offered. If you know the men in these photos contact Ray Barlow 083 324 3460 or Shaun Maleo on 083 750 4042 from @G4S pic.twitter.com/1kH6ua3NCS — maya fisher-french (@mayaonmoney) March 2, 2022

G4S Cash Solutions CIT director, Kevin Govender, said: "The criminals absconded with the cash device, but were unable to access any cash as the security technology installed across G4S devices is aimed at rendering the money unusable."

Two of the perpetrators were caught on CCTV camera.

Govender said the R1 million reward was meant to assist in the successful arrest, prosecution and conviction of the criminals involved.

WATCH | 'If you are a threat, you are dead': The little compassion CIT robbers have for human life

"We are devastated at this tragic and senseless loss. We have conveyed our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We are ensuring that the (guard's) family is well looked after. We are making it a priority to ensure these criminals are held accountable.

"The company has invested significantly in upgrading its existing armoured fleet and cross-pavement devices with a range of world-class cash-in-transit mitigation technologies which renders all (robbed) cash unusable."

Violent robberies

"Cash-in-transit (heists) and cross-pavement attacks are becoming more violent. This is deeply concerning because it puts the lives of our people in danger. In addition, these senseless attacks are futile as the technology we use means any cash stolen is completely unusable.



"Our message to would-be criminals is clear - don't bother attacking our teams because you will get away with nothing of value," said Govender.

#CITRobbery Mnandi Spar. One person shot. — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 25, 2022

In addition to constant investment in technology, the company believes it is essential that cash-in-transit (CIT) crimes are prioritised.



"There are not enough prosecutions and convictions to deter these criminals, who are operating with impunity. We are, therefore, calling on Crime Intelligence, SAPS, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, and the ministers who lead them, to prioritise cash-in-transit crimes."



Govender said anyone with information about the two pictured robbers is urged to anonymously contact Ray Barlow on 083 324 3460 or Shaun Maleo on 083 750 4042.