1h ago

add bookmark

Security company 'shocked' after 15-year-old shot in Macassar

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • SBV Group CEO says the company is working with authorities to investigate the incident.
  • Carl Du Plessis, 15, was at the Engen Garage in Macassar when he was shot dead on Monday, allegedly by an SBV security guard.
  • Police have confirmed a 34-year old man has been arrested and charged with murder.

Security service provider SBV has expressed shock following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Macassar, Cape Town, confirming one of its security guards was involved in the shooting.

READ | 'He can't get away with this' - mother of boy, 15, shot dead in Cape Town

SBV Group CEO Mark Barret said: "We are deeply saddened to hear that a young person has tragically lost his life. As a company we wish to extend our sincere condolences to his family and to his loved ones. Our employee is currently in police custody. While we are not able to release any further information at this point in time, we are working with the authorities to investigate the incident.

"We expect all employees to behave with respect and dignity toward others. We are shocked by this incident and, as a responsible employer, we are not taking this lightly. We reiterate that we are co-operating in full with the SAPS investigation," he said.

Carl Du Plessis, 15, was shot dead at the Engen Garage in Macassar on Monday.

Carl and his father, Shelven, had stopped to pump their car tyre when an SBV van pulled up with armed security.

Shot three times

They were driving to hospital, when a tyre went flat.

Mom of Carl Du Plessis,15, Carmenita is sadden by
Mom of Carl Du Plessis,15, Carmenita is sadden by his death
Carl Du Plessis,15, was at the Engen Garage in Mac
Carl Du Plessis,15, was at the Engen Garage in Macassar was shot cold blood on Monday

According to three eyewitnesses in the area who spoke to News24, the SBV van was parked obstructively and Shelven had asked them to move the van so that they could park properly.

A confrontation apparently ensued and it's understood that the security guard verbally attacked Shelven and choked him.

Carl then got out of the car, and left his two younger sisters, to come to his father's aid.

As Carl reached for his pocket to take out money that was given to him, he was shot three times.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident and said a 34-year- old man was arrested and charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Community and safety MEC Albert Fritz said: "I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and welcome the arrest made. I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation and for the rule of law to be followed."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sbvalbert fritzwestern capecrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 820 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1019 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.39
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.10
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.50
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.24
(+0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.33)
Gold
1823.37
(+0.27)
Silver
27.75
(+0.67)
Platinum
1316.50
(+0.91)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2414.50
(+0.86)
All Share
67124.83
(+1.50)
Top 40
61674.76
(+1.65)
Financial 15
12743.36
(-0.02)
Industrial 25
89672.13
(+0.53)
Resource 10
65469.15
(+3.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb 2021

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo