Security guard arrested after stabbed 3-year-old boy leads police to mom's lifeless body

Nicole McCain
Police arrested a man after a woman was murdered and a 3-year-old boy seriously injured.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • A security guard has been arrested on murder and attempted murder charges.
  • The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in March.
  • Her badly injured three-year-old son led residents to her body.

A 29-year-old security guard has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and attempting to murder her three-year-old son.

The 22-year-old woman's body was discovered on Saturday, 26 March, with multiple stab wounds in the bushes near Mamphahlane village, outside Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Her son, who was found badly injured and bleeding, led residents to her body, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The woman has been identified as Fezile Nqumalo from KwaZulu-Natal. Her family in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, had reported her missing earlier.

Mojapelo said:

The police opened a case of murder and attempted murder, and a manhunt for the suspect commenced immediately. Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect stabbed both the woman and her son. The three-year-old victim apparently regained consciousness and was able to raise the alarm.

The investigation led police to the security guard. He has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"As we continue the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, this arrest will bring a certain level of solace to the affected family. Even though it will not bring back their loved one… it will send a clear message to other perpetrators of these horrendous crimes that the police will be relentless in pursuit of justice," said Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

