Security guard, construction worker injured during robbery at Joburg mall

A security guard and a construction worker were injured during a robbery at a jewellery store in Oriental Plaza, Johannesburg, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the security company, Vision Tactical, their guards responded to a robbery at the mall.

Robbery at a jewellery store: Oriental Plaza JHB. Gang of 12. Shootout with security guards. One guard shot and injured. #CrimeWatch — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 26, 2021

In a statement, the company said the guard and a construction worker sustained injuries during a shootout between security personnel and the robbers.

"Twelve suspects believed to carrying automatic rifles fled the mall. We ask that the guard and construction worker are kept in your prayers, and are happy to report that they are both in a stable condition."



The company said it was safe for shoppers to return to the mall - but they needed to avoid the crime scene, which had been cordoned off.

News24 asked for comment from Gauteng police. It will be added once received.