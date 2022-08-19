50m ago

add bookmark

Security guard in dock for allegedly killing protesting municipal worker, wounding 3 others

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tshepo Maseko was shot and killed while he and colleagues embarked on a protest at Steve Tshwete Municipality in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.
Tshepo Maseko was shot and killed while he and colleagues embarked on a protest at Steve Tshwete Municipality in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.
Facebook
  • A security guard has appeared in court for allegedly killing a municipal worker.
  • Three other workers were shot and wounded.
  • Workers had downed tools over the suspension of their colleagues. 

A security guard accused of killing a municipal worker and injuring three others during a protest in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, appeared briefly in court on Friday.

Nqubeko Brian Mchunu, 39, appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court to face a charge of murder and three of attempted murder.

It is alleged on 17 August, Mchunu opened fire on a group of striking Steve Tshwete Municipality workers, killing Tshepo Maseko, 33 and injuring three others.

Maseko was certified dead on the scene.

The incident took place inside the municipal yard in Middelburg. 

Workers had downed tools following the suspension of 16 of their colleagues three weeks ago.

Mchunu is expected back in court on 30 August.

READ | Steve Tshwete unrest: Two workers die, while calls for acting manager to step down intensify

The municipality said the incident had shocked it.

"The incident happened after a group of people forcefully made their way onto municipal premises by removing the main entrance gate.

"They attacked security personnel by throwing them with unidentified objects, fist fighting and discharging a firearm."

The municipality added security guards retreated to the guard house, firing rubber bullets.


"The guards later fired live ammunition in self-defence. The incident resulted in a fatality among the group of men who violently attacked the security personnel.

"The municipality learnt that some of the people who were involved were municipal employees and others were not."

It said it did not condone acts of violence to resolve labour disputes, including damage to property and municipal infrastructure.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime and courtsprotests
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 2598 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
51% - 12686 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
35% - 8516 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 840 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.06
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,747.77
-0.6%
Silver
19.06
-2.5%
Palladium
2,127.00
-1.5%
Platinum
890.00
-2.6%
Brent Crude
96.59
+3.0%
Top 40
63,081
-1.7%
All Share
69,831
-1.7%
Resource 10
62,346
-2.4%
Industrial 25
86,191
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,720
-3.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

11h ago

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

18 Aug

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo