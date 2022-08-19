Security guard in dock for allegedly killing protesting municipal worker, wounding 3 others

A security guard has appeared in court for allegedly killing a municipal worker.

Three other workers were shot and wounded.

Workers had downed tools over the suspension of their colleagues.

A security guard accused of killing a municipal worker and injuring three others during a protest in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, appeared briefly in court on Friday.

Nqubeko Brian Mchunu, 39, appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court to face a charge of murder and three of attempted murder.

It is alleged on 17 August, Mchunu opened fire on a group of striking Steve Tshwete Municipality workers, killing Tshepo Maseko, 33 and injuring three others.

Maseko was certified dead on the scene.

The incident took place inside the municipal yard in Middelburg.

Workers had downed tools following the suspension of 16 of their colleagues three weeks ago.

Mchunu is expected back in court on 30 August.

The municipality said the incident had shocked it.

"The incident happened after a group of people forcefully made their way onto municipal premises by removing the main entrance gate.

"They attacked security personnel by throwing them with unidentified objects, fist fighting and discharging a firearm."

The municipality added security guards retreated to the guard house, firing rubber bullets.





"The guards later fired live ammunition in self-defence. The incident resulted in a fatality among the group of men who violently attacked the security personnel.

"The municipality learnt that some of the people who were involved were municipal employees and others were not."

It said it did not condone acts of violence to resolve labour disputes, including damage to property and municipal infrastructure.