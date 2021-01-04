1h ago

add bookmark

Security guard killed in cash heist at Bloemfontein supermarket

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A security guard has been shot dead during a robbery in Bloemfontein.
A security guard has been shot dead during a robbery in Bloemfontein.
iStock

A security guard has been shot and killed, and an undisclosed amount of money stolen, while he was collecting cash at a supermarket in Heidedal in Bloemfontein on Monday.  

"While the security officials were conducting their daily duties collecting cash at a local supermarket, they were accosted. In the process, the cash was taken, the security official disarmed off his service pistol and thereafter shot and wounded. Sadly, he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics," said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe. 

READ HERE | Gauteng top cop meets with cash-in-transit industry following spike in heists

Mathe said a hunt was underway for the group who fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger.

"At the crime scene, police recovered a Nissan NP 300 that was utilised by the armed robbers. The vehicle was found to be stolen in a hijacking incident earlier this year in Mangaung," said Mathe.

Anyone with information on the incident has been urged to contact their nearest police station or contact the crime stop number on 08600 10111.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsfree statebloemfonteincrimerobbery
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 13709 votes
No, I will not
39% - 11617 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4452 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.72
(-0.53)
ZAR/GBP
19.96
(+0.40)
ZAR/EUR
18.05
(-0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(+0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.62)
Gold
1934.46
(+1.19)
Silver
26.85
(+0.06)
Platinum
1073.00
(-0.46)
Brent Crude
51.39
(0.00)
Palladium
2370.00
(-4.30)
All Share
60479.42
(+1.80)
Top 40
55438.07
(+1.95)
Financial 15
11857.12
(-1.68)
Industrial 25
78397.80
(+0.64)
Resource 10
60626.42
(+5.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo