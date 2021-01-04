Security guard killed in cash heist at Bloemfontein supermarket

A security guard has been shot and killed, and an undisclosed amount of money stolen, while he was collecting cash at a supermarket in Heidedal in Bloemfontein on Monday.

"While the security officials were conducting their daily duties collecting cash at a local supermarket, they were accosted. In the process, the cash was taken, the security official disarmed off his service pistol and thereafter shot and wounded. Sadly, he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics," said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe said a hunt was underway for the group who fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger.

"At the crime scene, police recovered a Nissan NP 300 that was utilised by the armed robbers. The vehicle was found to be stolen in a hijacking incident earlier this year in Mangaung," said Mathe.

Anyone with information on the incident has been urged to contact their nearest police station or contact the crime stop number on 08600 10111.

