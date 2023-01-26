43m ago

add bookmark

Security guard killed, two injured in heist after 15 gunmen ambush two cash-in-transit vans

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A security guard was killed during a cash-in-transit heist near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.
A security guard was killed during a cash-in-transit heist near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.
PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS
  • A security guard has been killed in a cash-in-transit heist.
  • Around 15 men robbed a van of an undisclosed amount of cash near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.
  • They rammed into the cash van, and both vehicles later caught alight.

A security guard was shot dead and two more were injured in a cash-in-transit heist when gunmen ambushed two cash vans near Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.

The perpetrators fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, said police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

According to Mohlala, a group of 15 gunmen in several vehicles attacked two cash vans as they travelled towards Hazyview. They allegedly used a Mercedes-Benz sedan to ram into the front of one of the cash vans.

"The suspects further fired some shots at the guards, resulting in one security guard losing his life after sustaining serious injuries. After that, the suspects reportedly robbed the guards of their firearms and then detonated some explosives. The Mercedes-Benz they were using, as well as the security van, were destroyed by a fire during the incident," said Mohlala.

The robbers assaulted one security guard, while another was injured in the accident.

WATCH | Gun-wielding taxi driver held for allegedly smashing motorist's car windows in Cape Town

The gunmen took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled towards Masoyi in a Jeep Cherokee, Kia SUV and a Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie.

Police and security guards pursued the robbers, and a second shootout took place between the suspects and law enforcement officers, said Mohlala. Police recovered one of the stolen firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash in nearby bushes.

"While police were busy processing the scene, one Sanral (South African National Roads Agency) employee responsible for cleaning up the roads was found in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash which was suspected of having been stolen from the safe of the damaged cash van.

"The 32-year-old was immediately arrested on a charge of theft, and he will appear in the Hazyview Magistrate's Court on [Thursday]."

The robbers are still at large.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacash in transit heistcrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
14% - 155 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
73% - 802 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
13% - 148 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.23
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.70
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,036.25
-1.8%
Palladium
1,696.50
+0.1%
Gold
1,940.77
-0.3%
Silver
23.64
-1.1%
Brent Crude
86.12
-0.0%
Top 40
74,316
+0.8%
All Share
80,342
+0.8%
Resource 10
78,920
+0.4%
Industrial 25
102,279
+1.1%
Financial 15
16,176
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra

25 Jan

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 

24 Jan

Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

9m ago

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

17m ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo