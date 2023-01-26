Security guard killed, two injured in heist after 15 gunmen ambush two cash-in-transit vans

A security guard has been killed in a cash-in-transit heist.

Around 15 men robbed a van of an undisclosed amount of cash near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

They rammed into the cash van, and both vehicles later caught alight.

A security guard was shot dead and two more were injured in a cash-in-transit heist when gunmen ambushed two cash vans near Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Wednesday morning.

The perpetrators fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, said police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

According to Mohlala, a group of 15 gunmen in several vehicles attacked two cash vans as they travelled towards Hazyview. They allegedly used a Mercedes-Benz sedan to ram into the front of one of the cash vans.

"The suspects further fired some shots at the guards, resulting in one security guard losing his life after sustaining serious injuries. After that, the suspects reportedly robbed the guards of their firearms and then detonated some explosives. The Mercedes-Benz they were using, as well as the security van, were destroyed by a fire during the incident," said Mohlala.

The robbers assaulted one security guard, while another was injured in the accident.

WATCH | Gun-wielding taxi driver held for allegedly smashing motorist's car windows in Cape Town

The gunmen took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled towards Masoyi in a Jeep Cherokee, Kia SUV and a Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie.

Police and security guards pursued the robbers, and a second shootout took place between the suspects and law enforcement officers, said Mohlala. Police recovered one of the stolen firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash in nearby bushes.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

"While police were busy processing the scene, one Sanral (South African National Roads Agency) employee responsible for cleaning up the roads was found in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash which was suspected of having been stolen from the safe of the damaged cash van.

"The 32-year-old was immediately arrested on a charge of theft, and he will appear in the Hazyview Magistrate's Court on [Thursday]."

The robbers are still at large.