Security guard shot dead, employee injured in Durban liquor store robbery

Kaveel Singh
A security guard was shot dead during a robbery. (iStock)
  • The security officer was shot in the head during a business robbery in Durban.
  • Two security officers at the liquor outlet were robbed of their firearms by the assailants.
  • Another staff member was shot in the hand and had to be rushed to hospital.

A security guard at a liquor store in Durban was shot dead on Tuesday following a robbery, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they are still on the scene and would "be conducting the necessary investigations accordingly". 

Mbele said four armed men had entered the store on Jan Smuts Highway in Mayville at 13:45 and held up the staff.

"They took cash and robbed the security guards of their two shotguns. A security guard believed to be 35 years was shot in the head and died at the scene. Another employee was shot in the hand and was taken to hospital. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle."

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said their paramedics, together with Life Response 247, were at the scene.

"Two security officers were shot. Sadly, one has been declared dead on arrival of paramedics. The second man has been rushed to hospital privately, whilst a third has suffered moderate injuries," he said.

