WATCH | Security guard shot during armed robbery at Durban shopping centre

A security guard is in a critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at the Gateway Shopping Centre in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.



Video footage of the incident shows a group of armed men storming into a jewellery store and holding employees at gunpoint, while they force open the glass displays and shove the looted goods into a sack.

According to paramedics, the security guard had a single shot to his abdomen after trying to intervene during the robbery.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said:

The patient was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner.

KwaZulu-Natal police are currently on the scene.

