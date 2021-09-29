1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Security guard shot during armed robbery at Durban shopping centre

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Video footage of the incident shows a group of armed men storming into a jewellery store and holding employees at gunpoint. (Screenshot)
Video footage of the incident shows a group of armed men storming into a jewellery store and holding employees at gunpoint. (Screenshot)

A security guard is in a critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at the Gateway Shopping Centre in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.

Video footage of the incident shows a group of armed men storming into a jewellery store and holding employees at gunpoint, while they force open the glass displays and shove the looted goods into a sack.

According to paramedics, the security guard had a single shot to his abdomen after trying to intervene during the robbery.

READ | Victim shoots two armed robbers with their own weapon, third robber flees

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said:

The patient was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner.

KwaZulu-Natal police are currently on the scene.

Comment will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
42% - 1431 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 244 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 598 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
34% - 1149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.17
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.38
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,727.40
-0.4%
Silver
21.49
-4.3%
Palladium
1,856.50
-1.3%
Platinum
951.00
-1.7%
Brent Crude
79.09
-0.6%
Top 40
58,022
+1.0%
All Share
64,364
+0.9%
Resource 10
57,216
+0.6%
Industrial 25
83,246
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,645
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD: 'He is smiling down on me' - Cape Flats man starts soup kitchen in memory of his uncle
WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg

28 Sep

WATCH | Sheep puts best trotter forward with prosthetic leg
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo