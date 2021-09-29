WATCH | Security guard shot during armed robbery at Durban shopping centre

A security guard is in a critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at the Gateway Shopping Centre in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.
Video footage of the incident shows a group of armed men storming into a jewellery store and holding employees at gunpoint, while they force open the glass displays and shove the looted goods into a sack.
According to paramedics, the security guard had a single shot to his abdomen after trying to intervene during the robbery.
Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said:
KwaZulu-Natal police are currently on the scene.
