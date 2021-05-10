1h ago

Security guard who allegedly fled with company's millions to apply for bail

Ntwaagae Seleka
A woman accused of conspiracy to murder has appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • A security guard, who allegedly fled with millions of rands belonging to his employer, is expected back in court again this week.
  • Josiah Marietta Lekgoathi, 45, allegedly stole the money after completing his daily duties on 5 April.
  • He allegedly loaded the money into his private vehicle and disappeared.

A security guard, who allegedly stole several millions of rands belonging to his employer, is expected to bring a formal bail application this week.

Josiah Marietta Lekgoathi, 45, made his first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Lekgoathi faces a charge of theft.

It is alleged that on 5 April, Lekgoathi was on duty with his two other colleagues conducting money drop-offs and pickups from various ATMs around Selby, Johannesburg.

"The trio later returned to the company base in Edenvale with the remaining money. One guard was dropped outside the entrance while the driver proceeded to park the armoured vehicle inside. Lekgoathi then allegedly loaded the money bag in his private vehicle and left the premises without being searched. He never returned to work," Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.

A case of theft was reported to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit.

Nkwalase said: 

A team of investigators traced and arrested Lekgoathi on Saturday. His vehicle that was allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized.


Lekgoathi is expected back in court later this week for a formal bail application. 

