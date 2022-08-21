1h ago

Security guard who tried to fight off armed robbers shot, stabbed to death

Lisalee Solomons
Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty
A security guard was shot dead on Saturday morning while trying to fight off armed robbers in the Coronation informal settlement near Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the 57-year-old guard and his colleague were on their way to work when they were attacked by three armed men.

"It is alleged that one of the suspects was carrying a firearm and the second one was carrying a knife, whilst the third suspect started searching the victims and took their cellphones, as well as cash of R500 were stolen," said Mohlala.

One of the guards tried to fight back, but was shot, and stabbed multiple times with a knife.

Emergency services were summoned and the guard was certified dead on the scene.

Police were investigating the robbery and murder, and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone who might be able to assist police apprehend the suspects should contact Detective Lieutenant Colonel Chris Ngwenya at 0713527585 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. 


Read more on:
mpumalangaemalahlenicrimecrime and courts
