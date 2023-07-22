Security guards among four arrested after engines worth R1 million stolen at Ford in Pretoria

Four suspects were arrested for theft and possession of vehicle engines worth R1.1 million from the Ford motor vehicle company in Pretoria.

Two of the suspects are security guards at Ford.

The Hawks say a truck from a courier company was used in the theft of about 36 engines.

The Hawks have arrested four suspects aged 29, 33, 37 and 44 for theft and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle parts worth an estimated R1.1 million.



Two of the people arrested are security guards at the company where the goods were stolen from.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said they received information from the Ford Motor Vehicle Company of South Africa (FMCSA) regarding possible theft of engines on Thursday.

"Following up on the information, it was later established that the theft allegedly occurred on the premises of the FMCSA where a truck from a courier company was used to load racks with about 36 engines," Mogale said.

According to the Hawks, after the truck was loaded it exited the premises without proper procedure and later went to off-load at an address at Charles Leyds Street in Eersterust.

A forklift driver allegedly instructed the driver to offload the goods at the Eersterust address.

Mogale said:

The racks and forklift were found at the drop-off address without the engines. Two elderly persons found at the premises explained that they did not know about the cargo.

Four suspects – two FMCSA security personnel, a mechanical repair shop owner and the truck driver – were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

They will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.