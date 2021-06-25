Security guards who allegedly assaulted patient at Estcourt Hospital dismissed

Two security guards implicated in the assault of an elderly patient at Estcourt Hospital have been dismissed by their employer.

A video of the incident was recorded, with officials only becoming aware of the assault on Friday.

A nurse, who reportedly took the video without intervening, has been placed on precautionary suspension, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Two security guards implicated in the assault of an elderly patient at Estcourt Hospital have been dismissed by their employer, the Kwazulu-Natal health department said on Friday.

A video of the incident was recorded on Thursday night and officials only became aware of the assault on Friday.

Department spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane said:

The nurse who is believed to have filmed the incident, but did nothing else, has been placed on precautionary suspension, pending finalisation of the investigation.

On Friday, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said the department received a complaint about a patient who was "assaulted in one of our facilities in Estcourt".

She had earlier called for the guards to be suspended with immediate effect.

"We heard the incident happened last night [Thursday]. Actions will have to be taken once investigations have concluded."

Simelane said the incident was believed to have been captured on camera by a healthcare worker who then distributed it to journalists.

"Unfortunately, when we got there, we had not been informed and we engaged with management of the facility and it was clear they were hearing about it for the first time from us.

"It is quite unfortunate because whoever took the video, instead of making management aware of the incident, they decided to send the video to journalists.

"If they had followed processes, the patient might not have been as assaulted as they were. We hear that it might have been one of our health workers who had done that.

"If it is, that is going to be very unfortunate. However, we are investigating the matter and we have instructed the management to investigate and deal with it."