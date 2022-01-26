Security manager arrested for 'ghost employee' scam worth R2.1m

The 49-year-old suspect allegedly approached area supervisors working around North West to start recruiting "ghost employees".



A 49-year-old general security manager has been arrested after he allegedly committed fraud to the value of R2.1 million in Potchefstroom in the North West, the Hawks said.



Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the man allegedly approached area supervisors working around North West to start recruiting "ghost employees".

"The supervisors allegedly recruited about 56 ghost employees who were paid approximately R5 000 per month. The fictitious employees reportedly received monthly salaries in their fictitious bank accounts which were later reversed by the suspect and deposited into his personal account," Mogale said.

Mogale said it reportedly happened between 2019 and 2020.

"The suspect allegedly received undue payments of approximately R2.1 million over a period of twelve months," she said.

The man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday by the serious corruption investigation unit and was expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

