A security officer has been killed in Philippi, Cape Town. According to the police, he was shot dead around noon on Wednesday.

It is believed the guard was escorting a truck on its way to make a delivery in the Browns Farm area, when he was attacked.

"The suspects fled with the victim's firearm," police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said.

Traut said no arrests had yet been made.