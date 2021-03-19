24m ago

add bookmark

Sedibeng mayor supports efforts to implement recommendations following damming municipal report

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Newly-appointed Executive Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality Lerato Maloka
Newly-appointed Executive Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality Lerato Maloka
Twitter, @SedibengDM
  • A 2020 report found that Sedibeng's late municipal manager was unlawfully appointed and overpaid.
  • It also found the municipality had an excess of more than 200 employees.
  • It recommended the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs place the municipality under administration.

Newly appointed Sedibeng Mayor Lerato Maloka says she supports efforts to implement the recommendations of a damning 2020 report that found financial and irregular appointments in the embattled municipality. 

The report, which was compiled by advocate William Mokhari and released late last year, found, among other things, that late municipal manager Stanely Khanyile was unlawfully appointed and overpaid. 

The report also found irregularities and breaches in supply chain management when it came to appointing contractors and the municipality had far too many people employed by it.

"I could not find evidence that the municipal manager appointed 10 employees in his office. The evidence I found is that the municipal manager appointed four new employees.

"I find that the municipal manager contravened Section 62 of MFMA in that the staff complement of Sedibeng was already bloated by more than 200 employees in excess, with a salary bill taking almost 80% of its budget," read the report. 

ALSO READ | 'I don’t have a magic wand to fix all our problems,' says new Sedibeng Mayor, Lerato Maloka

Since the release of the report, Maloka said she was pleased with the progress made in its implementation. 

"As far as the report and the processing thereof, a list of things has already been reported on as progress to note.

"Firstly, primarily that the council resolved already to implement every recommendation as tabled by advocate Mokhari. To that end, my joining of the municipality will not change that.

"Secondly, having read it, and being briefed, I am fully in support of the council's decision in that regard," she added. 

The report made a number of recommendations which included that the provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC approaching the state attorney to take steps in recovering the money that was paid in excess to one contractor. 

In his report, Mokhari also recommended that the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs put the municipality under administration. 

Department spokesperson Castro Ngobese said it had not yet done so because there were many factors to consider before making a decision. 

"As the Gauteng government, we want to see our municipalities functioning and deliver service to their respective residents. We are providing the necessary support to the concerned municipality.

"Under the new mayor, signals a new era; and we are hopeful that the municipality will meet its constitutional obligations and improve the conditions of the residents of Sedibeng," he added. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'I don’t have a magic wand to fix all our problems,' says new Sedibeng Mayor, Lerato Maloka
Sedibeng Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng dies
'Brutal and inhumane' - mayor on murder of Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile
Read more on:
sedibeng municipalitylerato malokagautengjohannesburglocal government
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6173 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4105 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.74
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.51
(-0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.56
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.42
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.2)
Gold
1,730.38
(-0.4)
Silver
25.99
(-0.3)
Platinum
1,205.03
(-0.5)
Brent Crude
63.28
(-6.9)
Palladium
2,674.00
(-0.1)
All Share
66,740
(0.0)
Top 40
61,050
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,286
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,782
(0.0)
Resource 10
67,809
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar 2021

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo