Sedibeng residents stone school buses after pupil dies in accident

Public transport for school children in southern Gauteng was brought to a halt on Wednesday as some residents stoned buses following the death of a Grade 11 pupil who was crushed by a school bus.



On Tuesday morning at around 07:05, the pupil from Meyerton High School, near Vereeniging, was boarding a bus provided by the Gauteng education department when he was accidentally run over by the vehicle.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said members of its psycho-social team had been deployed to the school on Wednesday and had provided trauma counselling to all those who were affected by the incident.

As a result of the tragic incident, angry Sedibeng residents had begun stoning school buses on Wednesday, he said.

According to Mabona, the residents claimed the buses were not allowed to transport pupils in De Deur, Meyerton, Sharpeville, Rusoord, and Panfontein.

Further reports alleged that some members of the community were also intimidating drivers into not transporting pupils, he added.

Having sent out his condolences to the bereaved family, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi condemned the targeting of school buses.

He said: "We condemn the ongoing scholar transport disruptions in Sedibeng which are impacting the education of our learners negatively. We call upon members of the community to allow our learners to use scholar transport accordingly."

Police are investigating the attacks on buses and the fatal accident.



