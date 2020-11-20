31m ago

WATCH | 2 people injured, cars damaged after roof of Sharpeville filling station collapses

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Two men were injured when the roof of a filling station collapsed on three vehicles in Sharpeville.
  • ER24 reported the injured men were at the filling station when the roof collapsed.
  • Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the roof of a service station had collapsed on a small bus, a taxi and a light motor vehicle.

Two men escaped serious injury when the roof of a filling station collapsed on three vehicles in Sharpeville on Friday.

ER24 reported the injured men were at the filling station when the roof collapsed.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said, at approximately 13:50, their paramedics arrived to find the roof of a service station had collapsed on a small bus, a taxi and a light motor vehicle.

The drivers and passengers had taken refuge in the nearby shop.

No serious injuries, deaths

Medics assessed the patients and found that two men, believed to be in their 20s, had sustained only minor injuries.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries or deaths.

"The patients were treated and transported to Kopanong Provincial Hospital for further care. It is believed the heavy rains and hail played a contributing factor in the cause of the collapse," said Meiring.

Local authorities are on the scene for further investigation.

This is a developing story.

