1h ago

add bookmark

SEE | 4 people injured, 100 homes destroyed in Durban fire

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • Four people were injured and 100 homes destroyed after a fire broke out in KwaMashu.
  • Paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.
  • Firefighters are still busy battling the blaze.

Four people have been injured and about 100 homes have been destroyed after a fire broke out in KwaMashu, north of Durban on Monday.

A fire in KwaMashu on Monday injured four people
A fire in KwaMashu on Monday injured four people and destroyed 100 dwellings.
Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by Robert McKenzie

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services, paramedics and firefighters were currently at the scene in A section in KwaMashu, where a fire broke out in the informal settlement. 

Fire being extinguished in KwaMashu
Fire being extinguished in KwaMashu.
SuppliedPHOTO: Supplied by Robert McKenzie/KZN EMS

"Approximately 100 informal dwellings have already been destroyed in the blaze," EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said. 

Fire broke out in A section in KwaMashu
A fire broke out in A section in the KwaMashu informal settlement, north of Durban.
SuppliedPHOTO: Supplied by Robert McKenzie/KZN EMS

So far, paramedics have treated four patients who sustained minor injuries in the blaze.

McKenzie said firefighters were still battling the blaze on Monday afternoon. 

Approximately 100 dwellings burnt down in a fire in KwaMashu
Approximately 100 dwellings burnt down in a fire in KwaMashu, north of Durban.
SuppliedPHOTO: Supplied by Robert McKenzie/KZN EMS

Related Links
Four family members die in blaze at their Cape Town home
Parents of 5-year-old girl killed in Cape Town fire die from serious burn wounds
Tragedy strikes music recording session as fire kills 3
Read more on:
durbanfires
Lottery
1 person bags R161k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
24% - 372 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 101 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
25% - 395 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
45% - 700 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.25
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
21.62
(-0.70)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1708.32
(-1.36)
Silver
16.98
(-2.76)
Platinum
795.00
(-0.75)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1883.00
(-0.73)
All Share
52136.90
(-2.80)
Top 40
47789.56
(-2.96)
Financial 15
10522.84
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
71452.62
(-2.57)
Resource 10
47552.01
(-3.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo