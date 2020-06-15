SEE | 4 people injured, 100 homes destroyed in Durban fire

Four people were injured and 100 homes destroyed after a fire broke out in KwaMashu.

Four people have been injured and about 100 homes have been destroyed after a fire broke out in KwaMashu, north of Durban on Monday.

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied by Robert McKenzie

According to KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services, paramedics and firefighters were currently at the scene in A section in KwaMashu, where a fire broke out in the informal settlement.

SuppliedPHOTO: Supplied by Robert McKenzie/KZN EMS

"Approximately 100 informal dwellings have already been destroyed in the blaze," EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

SuppliedPHOTO: Supplied by Robert McKenzie/KZN EMS

So far, paramedics have treated four patients who sustained minor injuries in the blaze.

McKenzie said firefighters were still battling the blaze on Monday afternoon.