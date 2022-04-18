SEE | A cow, snakes, dogs and cats are just some of the animals washed away in KZN floods - SPCA







Hundreds of animals have either been found dead or have been rescued by animal welfare organisations in KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy rains have caused havoc in the province, leaving many destitute.

During the past week, a pit bull was found stranded on a roof, while a python and a crocodile were discovered on beaches.

The Kloof and Highway SPCA in KwaZulu-Natal has been inundated with calls about animals in need of rescue, while some residents have frantically pleaded for their pets to be taken in because their homes have been washed away during the devastating floods.



Cows, snakes, frogs, dogs, cats and donkeys were just some of the dead animals found by animal welfare organisations in the province in the last few days.

Kloof and Highway SPCA spokesperson Barbara Patrick told News24 their inspectors were dealing with "devastating" scenes, with the carcasses of animals piling up.

"We found a deceased cow recently that we've had to remove. The animal was very huge and heavy, and it took us quite a while to remove the animal," she said.

Rolling coverage | KwaZulu-Natal deluge easing but flood emergency lingers

Patrick said that despite the many carcasses they have had to collect, their main priority was to assist animals that needed shelter and foods.

The local Kloof and Highway SPCA said they are working around the clock to assist animals in need of shelter and food. So far, snakes, dogs,cats and a cow have since been found dead in KZN. A pitbull was recently rescued after being found on top of a roof.@News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/u5cMta8d4Z — Lisalee Solomons???? (@Lisaleesolomon1) April 16, 2022

The SPCA said since Friday at least 14 dogs and cats, including two Yorkshire dogs, had been surrendered to it after their owners lost everything, including their jobs, and were forced to move after the floods.

A brown and white pit bull that had managed to climb onto a roof to escape the gushing water was rescued and taken to the SPCA for observation.

"We had two dog owners whose homes collapsed on them, and they were rushed to hospital for treatment. Another dog owner found her dog's body after searching for it for days, and brought the dog's body to the SPCA," said Patrick.

Photo Supplied Photo Supplied Photo Supplied

She said the SPCA had to close its offices during the week after the building was flooded.

"Our drive-in was inaccessible for a while, our stables were flooded, but our animals were safe and taken care of despite the rain," said Patrick.

According to the SPCA, it has more than enough space available to accommodate the rescued animals.

READ | KZN floods: Climate scientists explain how working with nature can prevent future disasters

"We will be continuing to go out into communities to rescue any animals that need assistance. At this point, we don't know how many dead animals are still out there, but we are working with other animal organisations to try and recover as many carcasses as possible," she said.

Snake catcher Nick Evans said he recently captured a massive python at a beach. According to him, the snake is at a place of safety and will be released into the environment once it has warmed up.

Photo Supplied Photo Supplied Photo Supplied

"I haven't been rescuing any other creatures since the python. Right now, I am just waiting on calls from residents, should they need my help. My main concern right now is my home as I've also been directly affected by the floods. More rain is expected, so I'm more concerned about my home possibly flooding. We're staying put for now and not doing any rescues unless urgently needed," added Evans.

Evans said that if residents came across snakes during mop-up operations, they should stay clear and not try to pick them up as some of them may be venomous.

"On Friday, a woman found a black mamba in the area, which she tried to kill with a spade. Those snakes are dangerous. Luckily, she wasn't attacked, and the snake wasn't harmed in anyway," he added.

Earlier in the week, 14 crocodiles were recaptured after being swept away from a Tongaat farm during the floods.







