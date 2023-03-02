SEE | Actress Terry Pheto's 3-bedroom house was put on auction... but received no offers

The home of Tsotsi star Terry Pheto was auctioned on Thursday.

However, no offers were made.

The Special Investigating Unit said the money used to buy the land and construct the property came from non-profit organisations that received National Lotteries Commission grant funding.

"It felt like a dentist pulling teeth," Asset Auctions director and auctioneer Graham Renfrew said of the auction house's attempt to sell Tsotsi star Terry Pheto's plush Bryanston home.



The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which is investigating Pheto for lottery fraud, announced the auction.

It said funds "linked to siphoning from the National Lotteries' Commission (NLC) grant funding" were used to buy land in Bryanston and construct the property on it.

The three-bedroom house, complete with two bathrooms, an open-plan dining area as well as a rooftop garden and entertainment area, went under the hammer on Thursday.

But only 28 people registered for the online auction. A handful of journalists, officials from the Special Investigating Unit and Asset Auctions staffers were among them.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

The opening bid was listed as R4 million. After no offers were made, it was reduced to R2.5 million.



Still, no offers were made.

Renfrew described the auction as "difficult".

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

"What we will do now is wait for offers to come through, which normally happens when you don't get an offer on the auction. People will submit offers in writing after the auction," he said.



The SIU investigation found that the money used to buy the land in Bryanston and to construct the house, had allegedly come from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the rollout of a public campaign around circumcision.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa had authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the NLC's affairs.





