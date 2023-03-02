53m ago

Share

SEE | Actress Terry Pheto's 3-bedroom house was put on auction... but received no offers

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The home of Tsotsi star Terry Pheto was auctioned on Thursday.
  • However, no offers were made.
  • The Special Investigating Unit said the money used to buy the land and construct the property came from non-profit organisations that received National Lotteries Commission grant funding.

"It felt like a dentist pulling teeth," Asset Auctions director and auctioneer Graham Renfrew said of the auction house's attempt to sell Tsotsi star Terry Pheto's plush Bryanston home.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which is investigating Pheto for lottery fraud, announced the auction.

It said funds "linked to siphoning from the National Lotteries' Commission (NLC) grant funding" were used to buy land in Bryanston and construct the property on it.

The three-bedroom house, complete with two bathrooms, an open-plan dining area as well as a rooftop garden and entertainment area, went under the hammer on Thursday.

But only 28 people registered for the online auction. A handful of journalists, officials from the Special Investigating Unit and Asset Auctions staffers were among them.

Terry Pheto
The house of Tsotsi star Terry Pheto was put on auction on Thursday.

The opening bid was listed as R4 million. After no offers were made, it was reduced to R2.5 million.

Still, no offers were made.

Renfrew described the auction as "difficult".

Terry Pheto
The house of Terry Pheto was put on auction on Thursday.

"What we will do now is wait for offers to come through, which normally happens when you don't get an offer on the auction. People will submit offers in writing after the auction," he said.

The SIU investigation found that the money used to buy the land in Bryanston and to construct the house, had allegedly come from non-profit organisations that received NLC funding meant for the rollout of a public campaign around circumcision.

Terry Pheto
The house of Tsotsi star Terry Pheto was put on auction on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the NLC's affairs.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
national lotteries commissionterry phetojohannesburggautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
53% - 786 votes
Lewis Hamilton
21% - 309 votes
Charles Leclerc
14% - 212 votes
George Russell
4% - 65 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
7% - 109 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?

3h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.75
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.29
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
958.50
+1.1%
Palladium
1,434.81
+0.3%
Gold
1,836.68
0.0%
Silver
20.89
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.31
+1.0%
Top 40
71,585
-1.4%
All Share
77,547
-1.4%
Resource 10
66,096
-0.9%
Industrial 25
103,620
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,478
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

4h ago

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

4h ago

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo