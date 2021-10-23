SEE | Elections 2021: EFF leader Julius Malema drums up support in Cape Town

EFF leader Julius Malema ended his campaign trail in the Western Cape on Saturday.

Malema visited Mitchells Plain and Kraaifontein.

The EFF says it hopes to cause a dent in the DA's support in the province ahead of the municipal elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema received a roaring welcome from residents in Mitchells Plain as he embarked on a walkabout around the Liberty Promenade Mall, engaging with informal traders and taxi commuters.

EFF supporters braved the windy weather in Mitchells Plain to wait for Malema to arrive. After a three-hour wait, he arrived with his entourage.

Informal traders used the opportunity to talk about their plight about being unable to operate outside the mall.

Trader John Booysen, 70, has been a trader for years and said the lockdown for them had been particularly hard.

"We have been here for years, some of us have been unable to operate inside the centre because then we were told during the hard lockdown that we can't sell outside anymore."

Booysen added selling his products had gotten even harder.

When Malema arrived, he greeted supporters and engaged with members of the public.

The intention was that he speak to the centre management about the situation of informal traders but after gaining access inside the centre, shops began closing up as supporters rallied around Malema to protect him.

However, he ended up not meeting with management and was whisked away to his next engagement with residents in Kraaifontein.

Malema spoke again about land expropriation in the Western Cape to Kraaifontein residents.

"They don't want us to talk about land here. We are saying to them to co-operate with us to get the land given to everyone. We need our land. We want our land to come with everything, everything belongs to us; we make no apology for that."

The EFF leadership's presence in the Western Cape kicked of the party's campaign trail in the province. During the 2016 municipal elections, the party obtained 8.19% of the vote in its first election.

The EFF's former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, said the party hoped to make a dent in the DA's support base.

"The EFF has been in the Western Cape since 2014. We increased our votes from 3 to 4% in 2016 and moved up to 8% in 2019. The DA has lost their support and we believe we have a good footprint in the Western Cape. The voters will vote against the DA because people are sick of potholes and pit latrines," he added.