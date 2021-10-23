24m ago

add bookmark

SEE | Elections 2021: EFF leader Julius Malema drums up support in Cape Town

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Julius Malema during an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) campaign at Promenade Mall on October 23, 2021 in Mitchells Plain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Julius Malema during an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) campaign at Promenade Mall on October 23, 2021 in Mitchells Plain. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Brenton Geach
  • EFF leader Julius Malema ended his campaign trail in the Western Cape on Saturday.
  • Malema visited Mitchells Plain and Kraaifontein.
  • The EFF says it hopes to cause a dent in the DA's support in the province ahead of the municipal elections.

EFF leader Julius Malema received a roaring welcome from residents in Mitchells Plain as he embarked on a walkabout around the Liberty Promenade Mall, engaging with informal traders and taxi commuters.

EFF supporters braved the windy weather in Mitchells Plain to wait for Malema to arrive. After a three-hour wait, he arrived with his entourage. 

Informal traders used the opportunity to talk about their plight about being unable to operate outside the mall. 

eff,julius malema
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Gallo Images Brenton Geach

Trader John Booysen, 70, has been a trader for years and said the lockdown for them had been particularly hard. 

"We have been here for years, some of us have been unable to operate inside the centre because then we were told during the hard lockdown that we can't sell outside anymore."

ALSO READ | Court grants EFF an interim interdict in election banner battle with City of Cape Town

Booysen added selling his products had gotten even harder.

When Malema arrived, he greeted supporters and engaged with members of the public.

The intention was that he speak to the centre management about the situation of informal traders but after gaining access inside the centre, shops began closing up as supporters rallied around Malema to protect him. 

However, he ended up not meeting with management and was whisked away to his next engagement with residents in Kraaifontein. 

Malema spoke again about land expropriation in the Western Cape to Kraaifontein residents. 

eff,julius malema
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Gallo Images

"They don't want us to talk about land here. We are saying to them to co-operate with us to get the land given to everyone. We need our land. We want our land to come with everything, everything belongs to us; we make no apology for that."

READ | We won't let EFF expropriate land in Western Cape, say DA mayoral candidates

The EFF leadership's presence in the Western Cape kicked of the party's campaign trail in the province. During the 2016 municipal elections, the party obtained 8.19% of the vote in its first election.

The EFF's former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, said the party hoped to make a dent in the DA's support base. 

"The EFF has been in the Western Cape since 2014. We increased our votes from 3 to 4% in 2016 and moved up to 8% in 2019. The DA has lost their support and we believe we have a good footprint in the Western Cape. The voters will vote against the DA because people are sick of potholes and pit latrines," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemagodrich gardeewestern capecape townelections 2021land
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Children between 12 and 17 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19. As a parent I am:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Relieved, it's been a long wait to this point
50% - 2800 votes
A bit hesitant, and will wait to see how it goes
21% - 1162 votes
Completely against my child getting the shot
29% - 1583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,793.05
0.0%
Silver
24.33
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,043.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.53
+1.1%
Top 40
60,525
+1.7%
All Share
67,051
+1.5%
Resource 10
62,969
+2.5%
Industrial 25
86,659
+1.4%
Financial 15
13,849
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo