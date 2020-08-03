29m ago

add bookmark

SEE | Escaped Lichtenburg Lions have all been rounded up

Jenni Evans
One of the lions (Northwest DEDECT/Twitter)
One of the lions (Northwest DEDECT/Twitter)
Twitter/North WestDEDECT
  • The escaped lions of Lichtenburg have all been recaptured.
  • They were rounded up within 12 hours of their stroll through a cut fence.
  • Just one straggler had to be darted in order to be taken back. 

The lions which broke lockdown in the Lichtenburg area of the North West after strolling through a broken fence, have been rounded up.

The residents of the surrounding area can sleep soundly again. The lions escaped through an inner perimeter fence on Friday.

It is suspected the fence had been cut open as part of a poaching attempt. 

The lions' disappearance set off a massive search involving vets, officials from the province's Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism (DEDECT), local residents and police.

"They were all rounded up within 12 hours," said Cindy Zwane, regional manager for inspections.

And, apart from the last reluctant lion, who was darted to be taken back in, all, including the darted lion, appeared to be healthy. 

Department spokesperson Dumisa Seshabela said the 14 lions escaped from a privately owned farm, 5km outside Lichtenburg, along the R505 near Ottoshoop.

During the search, a hole cut in the fence was found, which set off poaching concerns.

She said 13 were back in by 01:00 and the last was in by 09:00 on Saturday.

WATCH | Lockdown: Beachgoers flee from authorities on Durban beach

The fence was fixed before the search party left.

This is unlike the fate of other lions in the past, who had their paws hacked off, and were left to die.

Protected

The name of the farm was not disclosed, but Zwane said it is not a visitors' farm. He added that all was in order for the farm to be permitted to keep lions, with regard to licensing and conditions.

lions
The lions that escaped from near Lichtenburg, back home.

Lions are among animals protected by law, but are poached for various body parts, such as their bones, depending on the end-user's needs.

The Mail&Guardian reported in 2019 that the government's decision to set a quota for the export of 800 lion skeletons was declared "unlawful and constitutionally invalid" after an application by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA).

National Department of Environmental Affairs spokesperson Albi Modise told News24 that Minister Barbara Creecy had appointed a panel of exports to analyse the issues surrounding the breeding of lions in captivity, hunting and the trade in lion bones after concerns raised over the animals' fate.

The findings will guide the direction of South Africa's policy.

Modise said the 2019 and 2020 export quotas have in the meantime been deferred. 

When the lions escaped, writer, actor and comedian Lesegi Tlhabi had a dig at former cricketer Kevin Pietersen, whose plea that unless the tourism sector received urgent help during the lockdown, was bookended with the comment: "...Without tourism, the animals will go."

Related Links
Four lions on the loose in Limpopo
Hawks bust North West man allegedly in possession of drugs and skin of 3 lions
Woman mauled, killed by lions at Limpopo game reserve
Read more on:
mahikeng
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
37% - 632 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
23% - 395 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
41% - 703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.18
(-1.01)
ZAR/GBP
22.46
(-0.76)
ZAR/EUR
20.21
(-0.79)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(-0.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.86)
Gold
1974.90
(-0.30)
Silver
24.34
(-0.24)
Platinum
921.00
(+2.21)
Brent Crude
43.61
(0.00)
Palladium
2084.00
(+1.34)
All Share
55829.40
(+0.19)
Top 40
51571.71
(+0.40)
Financial 15
9805.08
(-3.46)
Industrial 25
74738.74
(+0.31)
Resource 10
56585.24
(+1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo