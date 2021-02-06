SEE | Flood warning for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue in parts of SA

17m ago

Flood warning for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue in parts of SA

Tebogo Monama
  • Parts of the Northern Cape have experienced localised flooding, damaging roads and trapping residents. 
  • Limpopo, Free State and the North West may still experience localised flooding in the week to come.
  • The Department of Water and Sanitation is monitoring the country's dams and rivers.

Residents of three provinces have been warned to be on the alert for localised flooding as incessant rainfall is expected to continue. 

The non-stop rainfall has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise hit Mozambique over two weeks ago. South African Weather Services forecaster Luthando Masimini said while the storm's effects were initially felt, it had since passed. 

"The weather that we are experiencing right now in South Africa is caused by the continental tropical low pressure system that is sitting over the northern part of Botswana.

PICS | Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Limpopo, KZN

"Next week we should have the easing off as the system shifts off. The areas that are still affected by the heavy rains and localised flooding are still the eastern parts of the North West province, the northern parts of the Free State as well as the western part of Limpopo." 

He said while the rain might be devastating, it might be a sign that the country was finally coming out of the grip of a three-year drought.

Parts of the Northern Cape have seen rains that damaged roads and infrastructure with people unable to travel through parts of Kimberley.  

With reports of flooding and overflowing water catchment facilities full in different parts of the country, they are monitoring the situation.  

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: "When tropical storm Eloise hit, the areas we were monitoring were Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. But now we are seeing further impact in the North West, Gauteng and the Free State. 

Monitoring

"We are monitoring all our dams and rivers. You must remember that all our dams and rivers have monitoring equipment to show us how much water is coming in."

Ratau said while they asked residents to be cautious, there was not much that could be done until the rain stops.

"There is nothing much we can do until the water subsides. Roads have been washed away, but we just have to wait for the water to dry. In areas where people live near our catchment areas, we are asking people to not take chances.

"We ask people to move away and to not cross low lying bridges because you don't know how deep the water is. We are working with municipalities and NGOs to warn people beforehand about the destructive rains." 

He said some of the dams, like the Kruger National Park dam, had reached over 100% capacity, but had not caused damage.

Ratau said the majority of the country's dams could withstand floods without being damaged and spilling into communities. 

Drought

While the rain had caused damage in some areas, Masimini said this might be a good sign that the country had finally passed the drawn out drought that gripped it. "This is a positive sign, I would have to look at the dam level, but this might be that we are over the drought."

He said from next week, most parts of the country should experience normal seasonal partly cloudy weather. The Vaal Dam was 92.5% full by 17:00 on Saturday and was expected to be 100% full by the end of the week. This time last year, the dam was just under 64.5% full.

