SEE | Gqeberha homeowner offers R10k reward after thieves 'strip kitchen of everything'

A Gqeberha homeowner issued a R10 000 reward after she discovered her home's built-in kitchen cupboard and electrical appliances stolen by thieves.



The thieves dismantled the cupboards from the walls and carried it away piece by piece, together with the sink, stove, microwave and fridge.

They also stole the geyser, swimming pool motor, downlighters, plugs, switches, and stripped electrical wiring and copper pipes.

Other items stolen include a DSTV satellite dish, front security burglar gate, toilet cistern mechanism and contents of the electricity distribution board.

The homeowner, Armanda Maria van Vuuren, who inherited the Overbaakens property from a late family member, said the stolen items, which amount to an estimated R100 000, were not insured.

She is prepared to pay anyone who can help to recover the stolen items.

Van Vuuren said: "I work hard to be able to afford the things I want. What gives you the right to just take something that is not yours. Please return it."

Van Vuuren, who resides at Lovemore Park, went to the unoccupied, inherited house in Overbaakens on Monday, when she noticed the break-in.

"No one was staying in the house. It is in the process of being renovated because it is an estate late property," she told News24.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the items were stolen between 1 to 15 August.

Naidu said the police were investigating a case of housebreaking.

Naidu said the robbers had entered the property through a window.

"They stripped the kitchen of everything, including wiring, fittings and a stove. It appears they used the door to exit the house and broke the burglar door," said Naidu.

Naidu said the theft of the cupboards was bizarre. The thieves also removed tiles from the bathroom wall.

The incident comes three months after thieves stole 16 chalkboards from Greenville Primary School in the Bethelsdorp area, also in Gqeberha.

The boards were ripped from the walls of eight classrooms and were believed to be sold to scrap metal dealers.



