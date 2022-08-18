1h ago

add bookmark

SEE | Gqeberha homeowner offers R10k reward after thieves 'strip kitchen of everything'

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
Thieves dismantled a homeowner's kitchen and carried it away.
Thieves dismantled a homeowner's kitchen and carried it away.
Supplied
  • Thieves dismantled a built-in kitchen cupboard and carried it away in pieces. 
  • The homeowner offered a R10 000 reward to recover the stolen items. 
  • The stolen goods, which include electrical appliances, cost an estimated R100 000. 

A Gqeberha homeowner issued a R10 000 reward after she discovered her home's built-in kitchen cupboard and electrical appliances stolen by thieves. 

The thieves dismantled the cupboards from the walls and carried it away piece by piece, together with the sink, stove, microwave and fridge.

They also stole the geyser, swimming pool motor, downlighters, plugs, switches, and stripped electrical wiring and copper pipes. 

READ Thieves using long weekends to target Eastern Cape schools - 16 chalkboards stolen in recent incident

Other items stolen include a DSTV satellite dish, front security burglar gate, toilet cistern mechanism and contents of the electricity distribution board. 

The homeowner, Armanda Maria van Vuuren, who inherited the Overbaakens property from a late family member, said the stolen items, which amount to an estimated R100 000, were not insured. 

She is prepared to pay anyone who can help to recover the stolen items. 

The kitchen before thieves dismantled it.
The kitchen before it was stripped.
Even bathroom tiles were removed from the wall.

Van Vuuren said: "I work hard to be able to afford the things I want. What gives you the right to just take something that is not yours. Please return it."

ALSO READ Thief steals 93-year-old man's 'irreplaceable' bicycle gifted by parents for 21st birthday   

Van Vuuren, who resides at Lovemore Park, went to the unoccupied, inherited house in Overbaakens on Monday, when she noticed the break-in.  

"No one was staying in the house. It is in the process of being renovated because it is an estate late property," she told News24.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the items were stolen between 1 to 15 August. 

Naidu said the police were investigating a case of housebreaking. 

ALSO Eastern Cape correctional centre gate guards robbed, attacked on prison grounds

Naidu said the robbers had entered the property through a window. 

"They stripped the kitchen of everything, including wiring, fittings and a stove. It appears they used the door to exit the house and broke the burglar door," said Naidu. 

Naidu said the theft of the cupboards was bizarre. The thieves also removed tiles from the bathroom wall. 

The incident comes three months after thieves stole 16 chalkboards from Greenville Primary School in the Bethelsdorp area, also in Gqeberha. 

The boards were ripped from the walls of eight classrooms and were believed to be sold to scrap metal dealers. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Here are your Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
10% - 2464 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
53% - 12638 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
34% - 8134 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
3% - 808 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.86
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.11
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.00
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,757.96
-0.2%
Silver
19.53
-1.4%
Palladium
2,154.37
+0.5%
Platinum
915.75
-1.5%
Brent Crude
93.65
+1.4%
Top 40
64,184
+0.0%
All Share
71,011
+0.1%
Resource 10
63,890
+1.1%
Industrial 25
86,864
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,201
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years

13h ago

Cheetahs released into Babanango for the first time in 200 years
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo