SEE | Illegal connections in Alexandra: Several City Power vehicles damaged as residence block officials

Several cars belonging to City Power contractors were damaged during an illegal connections operation in River Park, Alexandra in Johannesburg in which illegal connections were disconnected.

The officials embarked on the operation in the area, however, upon their arrival they were met by residents who vented their anger towards them and stoned their vehicles.

The protesters burnt tyres and prevented the vehicles from entering the area.

#AlexCityPower Residents of River Park in Alexandra have damaged several cars belonging to City Power contractors. The power utility is in the township disconnecting and cutting off illegal connections @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/TXFK6hEzLQ — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) September 9, 2020

Resident Lumka Nongqotho confirmed to News24 that she was among those who have illegally connected power in at home.

"We know that we have illegally connected power into our homes after we occupied our properties three years ago. When we came here in 2017, there was no electricity and we decided to connect it into our homes.

"We want to pay for power and have been asking our municipality to install proper electricity into our home," said Nongqotho.

Another resident, Mike Mlambo said they were angered when they saw City Power officials disconnecting and cutting off their power without notification.

"We were never informed that they will be coming today. They didn't show us any respect. They only went for our cables and took them away.

"We want electricity in our area. We are angry because City Power didn't respect us," Mlambo said.

#AlexaCityPower Police confronting a group of River Park residents who were preventing cars from passing along London Road in Alexandra @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/8xtzPqo2hU — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) September 9, 2020

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the power utility was losing about R2 billion annually, in revenue due to illegal connections.

Speaking to reporters on the ground, Mangena said their operations targeted hotspots where there was an overload of electricity use, resulting in damages, such as explosions to their infrastructure.

"We were met with rage from the community who started stoning cars. At least two of our contractors' cars were damaged. We managed to continue with our operation in other parts of Alexandra and we have decided to call it off," said Mangena.

Mangena added that the violence erupted after they disconnected some of the illegal connections.

"We are trying to save revenue here, not to punish people. We are losing about R2 billion in non-technical losses, mostly in illegal connections.

"We are, by law, obliged to deal with illegal connections, not only in Alexandra, but across the City of Johannesburg," Mangena said.

Mangena said the power utility would continue conducting similar operations in Alexandra and other parts of the city.

