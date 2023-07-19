SEE | Joburg explosion: CBD blast leaves devastation in its wake

A suspected gas explosion caused a sinkhole in the Johannesburg central business district, and left nine people injured and vehicles overturned on Wednesday night.

Authorities rushed to the scene, as residents around the epicentre complained of headaches, chest pain and difficulty breathing.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the scene, said the situation was "completely under control, from our law enforcement agencies and our emergency agencies".

There was a strong smell of gas on the corner of Lillian Ngoyi and Eloff streets.

