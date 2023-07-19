1h ago

Share

SEE | Joburg explosion: CBD blast leaves devastation in its wake

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

A suspected gas explosion caused a sinkhole in the Johannesburg central business district, and left nine people injured and vehicles overturned on Wednesday night.

Authorities rushed to the scene, as residents around the epicentre complained of headaches, chest pain and difficulty breathing.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the scene, said the situation was "completely under control, from our law enforcement agencies and our emergency agencies".

Follow rolling coverage here

There was a strong smell of gas on the corner of Lillian Ngoyi and Eloff streets.

joburg explosion,gas explosion,bree street
Extensive damage in Joburg CBD after a suspected gas leak.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

joburg explosion,gas explosion,bree street
Damage caused by an explosion in the Joburg CBD.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Photos showing the damage caused by what is believed to be a gas explosion in the Johannesburg city centre on 19 July, 2023.
explosion
Photo showing the damage caused by what is believed to be a gas explosion in the Johannesburg city centre on 19 July, 2023. (Photo: Supplied)
Damage caused by an explosion in the Joburg CBD.
joburg explosion,gas explosion,bree street
Damage caused by an explosion in the Joburg CBD.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgjoburg explosion
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the cancellation of 7de Laan on SABC2?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ai tog! It's the end of an era
34% - 632 votes
Shocked that people still watched it
66% - 1242 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

8h ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

10h ago

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.88
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.13
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.03
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.11
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
972.24
-1.2%
Palladium
1,305.44
-0.3%
Gold
1,978.45
-0.0%
Silver
25.17
+0.5%
Brent-ruolie
79.63
+1.4%
Top 40
71,859
0.0%
All Share
77,081
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,715
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,474
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,792
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

11h ago

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo