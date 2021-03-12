SEE | Metro cops disperse group trying to pull down miner statue in Braamfontein

Protesting students, some clad in ANC regalia, attempted to destroy a statue in Braamfontein.

The Miners' Monument was constructed in 1964.

JMPD officers dispersed the students.

Metro police on Friday dispersed a group of protesters who attempted to pull down a statue in Braamfontein.

The monument, next to the City of Johannesburg metro council, was attacked by a group of students, some of whom were clad in ANC regalia.

JMPD have since intervened and confiscated the rope. Students are now back on the streets of Braamfontein.#Witsasinamali#witsprotest#FeesMustFall (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/FKpciwOUph — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 12, 2021

The Miners' Monument, constructed by sculptor David McGregor in 1964, shows three mineworkers holding a drilling machine.

While the City of Joburg heritage blue plaque was not seen on the statue on Friday, a photo of it on the heritage register website indicates the monument symbolises the contribution of the mining industry to the wealth and prosperity of the country.

"It was also intended as a people's monument and celebrates the working people who built the city," the plaque states.

So this statue is the Miners Heritage Monument. It pays tribute to SA's miners and their contribution to South Africa's wealth.#witsprotest#FeesMustFall#Witsasinamali@TeamNews24 https://t.co/JWLZLQcP9i — KAYLEEN MORGAN (@ietskaylo) March 12, 2021

Some protesters tied ropes around it, but could not dislodge the statue. They were also seen throwing a flammable liquid at the base and setting it alight.



Happening now: Students are trying to bring down a statue outside the city of Johannesburg offices.#witsprotest#FeesMustFall (@ietskaylo) pic.twitter.com/rb5sJ2Z8Cu — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) March 12, 2021

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers arrived on the scene and instructed the students to move from the statue and they complied without resisting.