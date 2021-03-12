2h ago

add bookmark

SEE | Metro cops disperse group trying to pull down miner statue in Braamfontein

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A tyre burns on Empire Road amid student protests outside Wits University on 10 March 2021.
A tyre burns on Empire Road amid student protests outside Wits University on 10 March 2021.
Kayleen Morgan
  • Protesting students, some clad in ANC regalia, attempted to destroy a statue in Braamfontein. 
  • The Miners' Monument was constructed in 1964.
  • JMPD officers dispersed the students.

Metro police on Friday dispersed a group of protesters who attempted to pull down a statue in Braamfontein.

The monument, next to the City of Johannesburg metro council, was attacked by a group of students, some of whom were clad in ANC regalia.

The Miners' Monument, constructed by sculptor David McGregor in 1964, shows three mineworkers holding a drilling machine.

While the City of Joburg heritage blue plaque was not seen on the statue on Friday, a photo of it on the heritage register website indicates the monument symbolises the contribution of the mining industry to the wealth and prosperity of the country.

TIMELINE | What we know about the #WitsAsinamali protests and the death of a patient

"It was also intended as a people's monument and celebrates the working people who built the city," the plaque states.

Some protesters tied ropes around it, but could not dislodge the statue. They were also seen throwing a flammable liquid at the base and setting it alight.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers arrived on the scene and instructed the students to move from the statue and they complied without resisting.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgeducationfees must fallprotests
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5265 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3457 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4986 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.96
(-1.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.78
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(-0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.60)
Gold
1707.06
(-0.92)
Silver
25.68
(-1.55)
Platinum
1190.50
(-0.67)
Brent Crude
69.56
(+2.55)
Palladium
2367.00
(+1.48)
All Share
68053.77
(-1.05)
Top 40
62431.57
(-1.20)
Financial 15
12969.38
(+0.05)
Industrial 25
87178.95
(-1.97)
Resource 10
69869.83
(-0.60)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo