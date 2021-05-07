SEE | Nafiz Modack to lay attempted murder complaint against Bellville police commander

Nafiz Modack plans to open a complaint of attempted murder against the commander of the Bellville police station.

This follows his arrest in a dramatic car chase in Century City and detention at holding cells there.

Zane Kilian is also joined to a kidnapping and extortion case Modack, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan face.

Nafiz Modack plans to open a complaint of attempted murder against the commander of the Bellville police station following his arrest last week and detention there.

His lawyer said this at the end of a lengthy session in a heavily guarded Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Further details were not immediately available, and Western Cape police said they had no knowledge of the complaint.

Modack appeared alongside former rugby player Zane Kilian, Andre Naude and Ricardo Martin in the dock on Friday.

Kilian already faces charges in relation to the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth and the murder of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear.



They appeared under heavy security provided by the AGU.

AGU head Major-General Andre Lincoln sat in the public gallery to observe at the end of a dramatic week packed with appearances by Modack, regarded by some as a "gang kingpin".

One of Lincoln's officers, Ashley Tabisher, is a co-accused in a corruption case with Modack and Elsie's River mom Amaal Jantjies involving an alleged R10 000 and a cellphone in exchange for telling Modack when the police were going to raid his house.



Jantjies is bringing a bail application after she and two others were arrested for an alleged grenade attack plot on Kinnear.

Kinnear was shot dead on 18 September 2020, and Kilian had already been denied bail after his arrest on that matter, and is slowly being joined to other cases based on analysis of cellphone tracking he did, called pinging.

The first of the three cases in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday involved Kilian, Modack, Cronje and Morgan who face charges ranging from kidnapping, intimidation, extortion to the contravention of the Electronic Communications Act.

This relates to fund manager Sameer Vallie allegedly being intimidated, extorted and held against his will in a boardroom of the Crystal Towers Hotel in Century City on 9 March 2020.

Transfer

He was allegedly forced to sign a R600 000 acknowledgement of debt agreement involving a fourth party, and to transfer R90 000 to a bank account by EFT.

Morgan faces money laundering charges in this case. Kilian, who is from Springs in Gauteng, is alleged to have pinged Vallie's location.

In the second case, Kilian stood with Modack and Morgan as the State continued its investigation into the attempted murder of Booth, who represented Vallie when he reported his alleged kidnapping to the police.

Booth was shot at in his garage in Cape Town on 9 April 2020, a month after the alleged kidnap.



He was not injured.

Kauther Brown, Riyaad Gesant and Ibrahim Deare have already been found guilty of attempted murder and plotting it as the Woodstock's Terrible West Siders gang on instruction from somebody in prison.

In the third case, Modack stood alone to face charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and resisting arrest related to the dramatic interception of his vehicle by police tactical experts in the Century City area.

The footage shows a white vehicle ploughing through a gap between cars while armed specialist police officers attempted to intercept it. The vehicle was stopped later and Modack was arrested.

On Friday, prosecutor Adnaan Gelderbloem said that because of the security risk, their bail application would be heard in the Blue Downs Regional Court instead, and only on 20 May.

Modack's lawyer Dirk Uys complained bitterly about this, saying Modack's rights were being violated.

"The State has thrown the kitchen sink at him with a whole batch of charges," Uys told magistrate Ronel Oliver.

"The State must make arrangements that my client's constitutional rights are and right to freedom is not violated," he said.

During the proceedings, Cronje, in a red sweater, was allowed to sit down for medical reasons, while Modack, with closely shaved head and bomber jacket, stood, occasionally turning around to look at the public gallery.

Kilian wore a red, white and blue scarf with his jacket, his hair shaved short to reveal the tattoos on his head and neck.

He later stripped down to show his t-shirt, a change from the sleeveless flannel he used to wear to court.

Outside court, a group of people had printed out pictures of the pots of food they say Modack donated in some communities.

They held up his Facebook profile picture, with cigarette smoke curling around his lips, and said he was being treated unfairly and targeted because he was exposing corruption in the police.

They asked who was going to provide for them for "labarang" (Eid) now that Modack was in prison, and said he also helped them with electricity and other bills.

"The Modack narrative is not fair," said one woman speaking on condition of anonymity. "He comes from a good family. Our government wants to break him and that's not going to happen."

They said his house was damaged and his dog shot because of these raids.

Safia Mohamed Allie said Modack not only provided food, but also helped people with other day-to-day necessities.

"Ask the government for funds and food and they are going to tell you to go to Sassa. Then you are going to wait for months. You ask him for help, and he gives it in seconds," said Allie.

All three cases were eventually postponed to the Blue Downs Regional Court for an expected bail application on 14 May.