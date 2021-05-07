32m ago

add bookmark

SEE | Nafiz Modack to lay attempted murder complaint against Bellville police commander

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Nafiz Modack plans to open a complaint of attempted murder against the commander of the Bellville police station.  
  • This follows his arrest in a dramatic car chase in Century City and detention at holding cells there. 
  • Zane Kilian is also joined to a kidnapping and extortion case Modack, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan face.    

Nafiz Modack plans to open a complaint of attempted murder against the commander of the Bellville police station following his arrest last week and detention there.  

His lawyer said this at the end of a lengthy session in a heavily guarded Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.  

Further details were not immediately available, and Western Cape police said they had no knowledge of the complaint. 

Modack appeared alongside former rugby player Zane Kilian, Andre Naude and Ricardo Martin in the dock on Friday.   

READ | Nafiz Modack in court, his supporters shout 'we love you'

Kilian already faces charges in relation to the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth and the murder of Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear. 

They appeared under heavy security provided by the AGU.

AGU head Major-General Andre Lincoln sat in the public gallery to observe at the end of a dramatic week packed with appearances by Modack, regarded by some as a "gang kingpin".

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 07: Jacques Cronje a
Accused Jacques Cronje leaving court on Friday.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 07: Zane Kilian appe
Zane Kilian appears at Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 07: Nafiz Modack app
Nafiz Modack appears at Cape Town Magistrate.

One of Lincoln's officers, Ashley Tabisher, is a co-accused in a corruption case with Modack and Elsie's River mom Amaal Jantjies involving an alleged R10 000 and a cellphone in exchange for telling Modack when the police were going to raid his house. 

Jantjies is bringing a bail application after she and two others were arrested for an alleged grenade attack plot on Kinnear.  

Kinnear was shot dead on 18 September 2020, and Kilian had already been denied bail after his arrest on that matter, and is slowly being joined to other cases based on analysis of cellphone tracking he did, called pinging. 

The first of the three cases in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday involved Kilian, Modack, Cronje and Morgan who face charges ranging from kidnapping, intimidation, extortion to the contravention of the Electronic Communications Act. 

This relates to fund manager Sameer Vallie allegedly being intimidated, extorted and held against his will in a boardroom of the Crystal Towers Hotel in Century City on 9 March 2020.  

Transfer

He was allegedly forced to sign a R600 000 acknowledgement of debt agreement involving a fourth party, and to transfer R90 000 to a bank account by EFT. 

Morgan faces money laundering charges in this case. Kilian, who is from Springs in Gauteng, is alleged to have pinged Vallie's location.  

In the second case, Kilian stood with Modack and Morgan as the State continued its investigation into the attempted murder of Booth, who represented Vallie when he reported his alleged kidnapping to the police.  

Andre Lincoln
AGU head Major General Andre Lincoln in court for Nafiz Modack, Zane Kilian, Andre Cronje and Ricardo Morgan's case.
Nafiz Modack
Supporters of Nafiz Modack outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Booth was shot at in his garage in Cape Town on 9 April 2020, a month after the alleged kidnap.

He was not injured.

Kauther Brown, Riyaad Gesant and Ibrahim Deare have already been found guilty of attempted murder and plotting it as the Woodstock's Terrible West Siders gang on instruction from somebody in prison.

In the third case, Modack stood alone to face charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and resisting arrest related to the dramatic interception of his vehicle by police tactical experts in the Century City area.

The footage shows a white vehicle ploughing through a gap between cars while armed specialist police officers attempted to intercept it. The vehicle was stopped later and Modack was arrested.  

On Friday, prosecutor Adnaan Gelderbloem said that because of the security risk, their bail application would be heard in the Blue Downs Regional Court instead, and only on 20 May.  

Modack's lawyer Dirk Uys complained bitterly about this, saying Modack's rights were being violated.   

"The State has thrown the kitchen sink at him with a whole batch of charges," Uys told magistrate Ronel Oliver.   

"The State must make arrangements that my client's constitutional rights are and right to freedom is not violated," he said.    

During the proceedings, Cronje, in a red sweater, was allowed to sit down for medical reasons, while Modack, with closely shaved head and bomber jacket, stood, occasionally turning around to look at the public gallery.   

Kilian wore a red, white and blue scarf with his jacket, his hair shaved short to reveal the tattoos on his head and neck.

He later stripped down to show his t-shirt, a change from the sleeveless flannel he used to wear to court.  

Outside court, a group of people had printed out pictures of the pots of food they say Modack donated in some communities.  

They held up his Facebook profile picture, with cigarette smoke curling around his lips, and said he was being treated unfairly and targeted because he was exposing corruption in the police.

They asked who was going to provide for them for "labarang" (Eid) now that Modack was in prison, and said he also helped them with electricity and other bills.

"The Modack narrative is not fair," said one woman speaking on condition of anonymity. "He comes from a good family. Our government wants to break him and that's not going to happen." 

They said his house was damaged and his dog shot because of these raids. 

Safia Mohamed Allie said Modack not only provided food, but also helped people with other day-to-day necessities. 

"Ask the government for funds and food and they are going to tell you to go to Sassa. Then you are going to wait for months. You ask him for help, and he gives it in seconds," said Allie.  

All three cases were eventually postponed to the Blue Downs Regional Court for an expected bail application on 14 May. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nafiz modackwestern capecape towncourts
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4027 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3738 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 400 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.14
-0.4%
GBP/ZAR
19.70
-0.3%
EUR/ZAR
17.12
-0.2%
AUD/ZAR
11.03
-0.3%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,827.15
+0.7%
Silver
27.18
-0.5%
Palladium
2,872.50
-2.6%
Platinum
1,242.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
68.09
-1.3%
Top 40
62,390
+1.1%
All Share
68,335
+1.1%
Resource 10
71,104
+1.6%
Industrial 25
86,715
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,693
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo