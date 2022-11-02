1h ago

SEE | Road in Centurion closed after sinkhole emerges

Compiled by Alex Mitchley
A sinkhole has formed on Snake Valley Road (M24) between Old Johannesburg (R101) and Fjord Road.
A stretch of the Snake Valley Road (M24) in Centurion was closed following the emergence of a sinkhole.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) alerted residents in the Valhalla area to avoid using the M24 as it had been closed between the Old Johannesburg (R101) and Fjord Roads.

The stretch of road was closed after large cracks first appeared on 27 October.

"At first, only one lane of the road was affected, but it later extended across the roadway to affect all four lanes," said TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

"On 28 and 29 October 2022, the affected area was observed to be increasing in size and depth and was classified as a sinkhole.

"The sinkhole-affected area extends from inside the military property, across the road, and up to the verge on the southern side."

Mahamba stressed that the road was unsafe for both motorists and pedestrians.

"The city urges all members of the public around the Valhalla area to exercise caution and to map alternative routes during their daily travels."

The city is now busy with an investigation to determine the extent of the sinkhole, so that it can prepare to rehabilitate the road. 

