SEE | Snow falls in Matroosberg, as Cape Town mops up after rain

Cape Town has been hit with heavy rains, with more expected.

Snow also began falling in the Matroosberg mountains on Monday afternoon.

FW de Klerk Boulevard was also closed temporarily due to flooding.

Cape Town is mopping up after another bout of heavy rain, with more expected overnight. This, as Matroosberg in the Cape Winelands received snowfall.

Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that FW de Klerk Boulevard onramp to the N1 in Cape Town had to be closed temporarily due to flooding.

Powell said the worst affected areas were informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Strand.

First ground level snow falling at the Matroosberg Reserve in Ceres, Western Cape. Video: Didi @DMatroosberg @TimesLIVE @Matroosberg pic.twitter.com/JhwJPBByv6 — Esa Alexander (@ezaap) July 12, 2021

The City's transport department was roviding sand and milling where it was possible to do so to raise floor levels, and informal settlement management was conducting assessments to provide flood kits, she said.



The City said it was also working with the SA Social Security Agency to provide meals and blankets to priority areas.

It also warned that there might be power outages related to the storms in some areas, and that these might take longer than normal to fix.



These areas include Sea Point, Schaapkraal, Brooklyn and Philippi.

Two large trees were uprooted in Kloof Road and Bantry Bay, and were being removed.

The Roads and Stormwater Department was attending to flooded roads.

Some rocks fell on the road near the 12 Apostles, but were cleared.

Cape Town - Victoria Road: Rockfalls near 12 Apostles - proceed with caution #CapeStorm pic.twitter.com/C1Sq4yVsTH — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 12, 2021

The SA Weather Service said the cold front was expected to last until Wednesday, with very cold temperatures also expected in the Northern Cape.



Snow was also reported in the Matroosberg Reserve area in Ceres.

According to the province's Department of Local Government, the biggest dams in the Western Cape are filling up rapidly.

The Clanwilliam Dam increased from 23.6% to 94.2% capacity in the past 10 days, and the once almost completely dry Theewaterskloof Dam is currently at 99.5% full.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell urged caution while travelling during the rain.

"We are seeing an above-average rainfall season, and we are grateful," he said in a statement.

"Some regions, the Gouritz River Catchment area in particular, remain in need of rain. We hope to see some relief there.

"Elsewhere in the province, especially the City of Cape Town area and the Cape Winelands and Overberg regions, the ground is saturated and the further rainfall will lead to more localised flooding this week."