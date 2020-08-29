1h ago

SEE: Snow falls on Table Mountain, Sutherland

Jenni Evans
Snow on Table Mountain (Screengrab Table Mountain Aerial Cableway)
  • Snow fell on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Saturday, in between the rain and icy winds.  
  • No visitors are permitted due to the conditions, but the pretty scenes were captured by the live feeds set up there. 
  • The flakes drifted around the terraces usually filled with visitors admiring the spectacular view on sunny days. 

Snow fell on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Saturday, as residents bundled up as a cold front settled over the city and surrounds.  

''It was amazing," said Lorenzo Galant of the flurries on Saturday. 

It was too cold and windy for anybody to go up to play in it, but the spokesperson for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company said there was so much excitement about it, adding there was sometimes sleet, but heavier snow was quite rare. 

The footage captured by the live feeds from the top of the mountain shows an umbrella being buffeted by wind and snow falling at the lookout terrace usually filled with visitors and the occasional dassie. 

Sutherland also received a good fall of snow, according to pictures shared by Chantel Fourie.

