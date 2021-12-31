35m ago

add bookmark

SEE | Suspect arrested after being found in possession of fake US dollars in Free State

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A suspect was found in possession of fake currency.
A suspect was found in possession of fake currency.
Catherine Falls Commercial, Getty Images

A Nigerian national was arrested after being found in possession of fake US dollars at the Harrismith taxi rank on Thursday, Free State police said.

The suspect was arrested after two people lodged complaints against him.

On Thursday at about 13:30, a member of the public stopped a police vehicle belonging to members of Public Order Police Unit Task Team outside the Harrismith police station and told them about being allegedly defrauded by a foreign national. 

READ | Fake cash: Man bust at Pretoria guesthouse with R2m in counterfeit notes

"The members calmed the victim and assisted him," police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said.

Mophiring added the officers took the complainant to the Harrismith taxi rank where he pointed out the suspect. 

US dollars
Foreign national arrested after being found in possession of fake US dollars.
Supplied

"When seeing the police, he tried to run but the members were too fast and apprehended him. He was taken to the police station."

When they arrived at the police station, the second complainant was already there. He pointed out the suspect as the same person who also defrauded him. 

"The police seized 29 fake US dollar notes," Mophiring said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Harrismith Magistrate's Court on Monday to face charges of fraud. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

11h ago

LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.96
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.60
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.15
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,824.18
+0.5%
Silver
23.24
+0.9%
Palladium
1,894.00
-3.8%
Platinum
967.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
79.53
+0.4%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo