SEE | Wits SRC lobbies ConCourt over fees, registration issues

- Students handed over a memorandum to the highest court in the land.
- The Wits SRC is demanding the registration of all students for the 2021 academic year.
- Students are currently protesting the non-registration of students with historical debt.
The Wits SRC marched to Constitutional Hill on Thursday demanding that all students be permitted to register for the 2021 academic year.
"In a country where education is a prerequisite for socio-economic and occupation advance, it is an injustice to deny those who want to learn access, as it enforced racial and class segregation," the memorandum, dated 9 March, said.
The handed the memorandum to the Constitutional Court manager.
The memorandum - signed by SRC President Mpendulo Mfeka - comes after days of protesting against the non-registration of students with historical debt.
The protests saw tensions reach their peak on Wednesday when a patient of a clinic, Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot dead while authorities were dispersing protesters in Braamfontein.
Police watchdog IPID is currently investigating the death as a result of alleged police action.
-No student must be financially excluded in 2021;
-No fee increment in 2021;
-The commencement of the academic year to be postponed to 30 March in order to equip first years with skilled related to computer literacy;
-The distribution of laptops to all students in need immediately;
-The removal of the 75% upfront (payment) for African international students;
-Every student who was given a residence offer, be permitted to occupy that res ASAP; and
-NSFAS to pay for its beneficiaries by the end of each academic year.
The SRC is expected to meet with Wits' management on Thursday evening.
This is a developing story