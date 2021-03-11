45m ago

SEE | Wits SRC lobbies ConCourt over fees, registration issues

Canny Maphanga
  • Students handed over a memorandum to the highest court in the land.
  • The Wits SRC is demanding the registration of all students for the 2021 academic year. 
  • Students are currently protesting the non-registration of students with historical debt.

The Wits SRC marched to Constitutional Hill on Thursday demanding that all students be permitted to register for the 2021 academic year.

"In a country where education is a prerequisite for socio-economic and occupation advance, it is an injustice to deny those who want to learn access, as it enforced racial and class segregation," the memorandum, dated 9 March, said.

The handed the memorandum to the Constitutional Court manager. 

The memorandum - signed by SRC President Mpendulo Mfeka - comes after days of protesting against the non-registration of students with historical debt.

READ | Wits shooting: IPID to probe killing of man near student protest

The protests saw tensions reach their peak on Wednesday when a patient of a clinic, Mthokozisi Ntumba was shot dead while authorities were dispersing protesters in Braamfontein. 

Police watchdog IPID is currently investigating the death as a result of alleged police action. 

The SRC made the following demands:

-No student must be financially excluded in 2021;

-No fee increment in 2021;

-The commencement of the academic year to be postponed to 30 March in order to equip first years with skilled related to computer literacy;

-The distribution of laptops to all students in need immediately;

-The removal of the 75% upfront (payment) for African international students;

-Every student who was given a residence offer, be permitted to occupy that res ASAP; and 

-NSFAS to pay for its beneficiaries by the end of each academic year.

The SRC is expected to meet with Wits' management on Thursday evening.

This is a developing story

