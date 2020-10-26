See you in court: SIU responds to Bandile Masuku rubbishing irregular PPE tender charges against him

The SIU says it is ready to defend its findings against former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku in court.

The SIU recently placed Masuku at the centre of irregular PPE processes in the province.

Masuku has rubbished the findings and brought an urgent court application to have it set aside.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has issued a curt response to former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku rubbishing its findings against him.

Masuku is challenging the findings in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The SIU recently placed Masuku at the centre of processes in the health department from where presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko's husband received a R125 million tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

These findings led to Gauteng Premier David Makhura removing Masuku from his position.

Masuku is petitioning the High Court to rule the SIU findings unlawful, unconstitutional and therefore invalid, and for it to be set aside.

Masuku and Diko are expected to appear before the Gauteng ANC disciplinary committee.

On Monday, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: "The SIU has, to date, not received court papers from the former MEC (Masuku). Once the SIU formally receives the court papers from the former MEC, we will respond accordingly and will argue our case in court. As the matter would henceforth be sub judice, the SIU will not make any further comments in this regard until the matter is heard and adjudicated by the High Court."

Masuku's lawyer, Mojalefa Motalane, said for a period of three months, he had endured an onslaught of unfounded allegations that have been used to tarnish his professional integrity and image, thereby violating his rights in law and denying him justice.

"To this end, our client is approaching the High Court – as an impartial arbiter – on an urgent basis to seek relief," he added.

Masuku's objections to the SIU's findings were widely published, notably by News24, City Press and the Sunday Times.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler