SEE | Zuma supporters descend on Nkandla and ask: 'What did he do wrong?'

Edward Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, says his father will not go to jail or be arrested.

He believed Zuma did not do anything wrong.

He called on those who support his father to rally behind him at his Nkandla homestead.

Edward Zuma, the son of convicted former president Jacob Zuma, says his father would not spend a single day in prison if he has anything to say about it.



He spoke to the media outside Zuma senior's Nkandla homestead on Wednesday, a day after his father's 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court was announced.

READ | Zuma's daughter says he will report to Nkandla police as opposition parties welcome sentence

When asked if his father would possibly go into exile, he said there was no need because he would not even be arrested.

"Why would he go to exile? His home is here in Nkandla. He's not going to jail, and nobody is going to arrest him, so we should not worry about Mr Zuma going out of the country. Whoever had those thoughts are living in another world," he said.

WATCH: A @SAPoliceService police vehicle drove up to the entrance of @PresJGZuma Nkandla homestead. After a brief conversation with MKMVA clad men, the vehicles leaves. Unclear why they were here. @News24 #JacobZuma (@kaveels) pic.twitter.com/plex53HH7m — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) June 30, 2021

He said he would not say much more and would leave the official stance of the former head of state to his legal team.



"I made mention of this yesterday (Tuesday) that in regard to the judgment delivered yesterday, Zuma and his legal team have not made a statement and we should afford them that opportunity to do so.

"The stance that Jacob Zuma is not going to prison is my stance as Edward Zuma, the son of Jacob Zuma."

Where is Jacob Zuma?

According to his son, the former president was not yet at his homestead.

WATCH: Base commander at the Nkandla homestead Mfanfuti Gumede says: "We will see when we get there."



He comments on what actions MKMVA will take in light of former President @PresJGZuma prison sentence. @News24 #JacobZuma #ZumaConcourt (@kaveels) pic.twitter.com/SF7twwK7nc — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) June 30, 2021

"Former president Zuma is out of home but he will be back very soon," Edward Zuma said.



READ | Arrest, parole, prison food: What will Zuma's incarceration look like?

When asked how soon, he said: "I would not want to break security contingencies. He will be back home. He is in South Africa. That is one thing I can confirm with you."

ALSO READ | 'Calculated and insidious': Here are 10 takeaways from the ConCourt judgment against Jacob Zuma

Zuma said his father has a pending case and "he has to consult with his legal team [regarding] what transpired yesterday".

He was adamant his father would not spend a day in a prison cell when quizzed on what life would be like after the former president was imprisoned.

"Why would you think of life after incarceration when there is no incarceration at all?"

Jacob Zuma's brother speaks out

The former president's brother, Khanya Zuma, also addressed the media on Wednesday outside the Nkandla homestead, saying his sibling did not do anything wrong.

Adriaan Basson | Jacob Zuma: The guillotine finally falls on a serial constitutional delinquent

Khanya said:

I want to go and ask what did my brother do? The Truth Commission was held after the apartheid era. It was headed by Desmond Tutu, the priest. Botha was called, he didn't show up. They called FW de Klerk, he didn't show up.

"I am saying both Botha and De Klerk were above the law. How do they say this to my brother? They must first go wake Botha and call De Klerk, then we'll see if my brother did really break the law. If they haven't brought these people up to answer, I, as a Zuma, say there is no such a law in South Africa."



Comparison with apartheid regime

He said the current laws of South Africa were akin to those of the apartheid regime. He added that if the police were going to descend on the homestead, they should do so without firearms.

"The police will come here, but during the apartheid times, there weren't any black police officers who carried guns. Whichever black police officer comes here must not be carrying... a gun, because they can't carry guns for Gedleyihlekisa who freed the country. If they're carrying guns, they shouldn't come here."