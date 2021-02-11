Seedlings of hope taking root at Saartjie Baartman shelter in Cape Town

A burgeoning food garden on the grounds of a women's shelter in Cape Town is providing an oasis of calm, while helping the residents earn an income.

On entering, visitors are treated to rows of seedlings and fragrant herbs poking out of trays in food tunnels.

An NGO is ready to teach the residents how to grow the food which can be sold back to them and then taken to market.

Situated on the bustling Klipfontein Road in Cape Town is the Saartje Baartman Centre for Women and Children, a shelter for abused women and children and disabled people.



Taking shelter from often unspeakable trauma, the residents are encouraged to take part in the Mhani Gingi social enterpreneurial network that offers them a chance to learn how to grow vegetables and plants.

They can then either use these for the pot, or sell them to help rebuild their financial independence.

Inside the food tunnels are rows of bright seedlings, and in a large tunnel at the back of the property are rows of pretty wall containers with an assortment of cooking and household herbs - from parsley and basil, to wild garlic.

An assortment of reclaimed tyres have been brightly painted and are packed with succulents spilling on to the hot paving, with spekboom cuttings all ready for people who want to do the carbon challenge.

In a planting shed, a whiteboard marks out the days that the seedlings and plants must be watered, and when they are due for their next feeding.

Inspirational words are painted on wooden slats dotted around the gardens, creating a feeling of new life and an oasis from the difficult world outside.

Mhani Gingi founder Lillian Masebenza says the gardening project forms part of the counselling and skills training that those taking shelter at the Saartjie Baartman centre receive.



"When they leave they have a skill and they can farm, and generate an income," explained Masebenza.

Even better, Mhani Gingi will buy their vegetables from them if they don't want to sell them themselves, and the organisation in turns sells them at a market.

The initiative is funded by the National Development Agency (NDA), to help the abused women, children and disabled taking shelter to distribute seedlings to the community, so as to increase food yields as urban food gardening becomes not only more popular, but a way to stretch limited budgets.

Patric Solomons, founder of the NGO Molo Songololo, which helps protect children from abuse, told guests about some of the problems that mostly women from struggling households face as they try to protect their children from abuse.

In the meantime, the Mhani Gingi centre is planning on intensifying its efforts towards urban agriculture to help communities battling with hunger during the Covid-19 pandemic grow food, and has plans to pursue food processing and distribute space saving food growing kits.



On Wednesday, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited for a tour as part of her itinerary before the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, and handed over a cheque for R337 676 to the organisation on behalf of the department and the NDA.

"It (the centre) is taking up very little space, but it is producing a large amount of product," said Zulu.

The donation was to buy fertiliser and compost, seeds, irrigation infrastructure, three growing tunnels, fencing and 20 vegetable garden start up kits.

Solomons took the opportunity to ask Zulu for more social workers to help tackle the growing needs of children and families in distress.





