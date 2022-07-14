'Seeing him like that broke me' - sister describes anguish of finding murdered medical student's body

Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a river in Mpumalanga on 6 July.

His family described him as a big dreamer and hardworking man who wanted to give his family a better life.

Mpumalanga police confirmed two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, were arrested in connection with his murder.

Wiseman Mthunzi Zwane was a big dreamer and wanted to work hard to give his siblings and family a better life.

"He always saw the bigger picture; when we spoke as siblings, he always said he worked so we could do the things we wanted, so he could improve our situation at home, seeing that our parents had died," his sister, Ncobile Zwane, said, battling to find the right words to describe her brother.

Zwane's dreams were short-lived when his body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a river in Nhlazatshe, Mpumalanga, on 6 July.

Ncobile told News24 on Wednesday:

Seeing him like that broke me; I was in pain and hurt. He laid face down in the water in the same clothes he wore when he went missing; I was the one who saw him first.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said two teenagers - aged 17 and 18 - have been arrested in connection with the murder of the University of the Free State (UFS) student.

According to Ncobile, the family believed Wiseman went missing shortly after being involved in an accident with two other relatives.

She told News24 she was supposed to see her brother on 2 July, but he never arrived.

"He was just going to greet and say goodbye because he had to return back to school on 7 July. But unfortunately, as they drove to my place, they got into an accident."

Zwane was in Mpumalanga visiting family for the holidays.

Left at accident scene

Ncobile said she was only informed about the accident by a relative the following day.

"He (the relative) told me they were involved in an accident. However, when the paramedics and the police arrived, they only took Wiseman's brother to the hospital and left Wiseman and his cousin at the scene.

"The cousin explained that he left Wiseman at the scene of the accident and tried to seek help from people around, but when he returned to the same spot of the accident, Wiseman was not there."

Shocked by this, she added that she started panicking and began searching for her younger brother.

Ncobile said she went to a tavern close to where the incident happened, and locals confirmed Zwane was last seen there on 2 July.

He was still not found on Sunday, 3 July.

She added:

I asked around, but people said they had not seen him; when Tuesday (5 July) hit, I decided to go to the police to open a case.

Ncobile alleged that on arrival at the local police station, officers told her she could not open a case because she was not the last person to see Wiseman alive.

They allegedly told her she needed to return with the relative who was last seen with him.

"I didn't even bother going back that afternoon, let alone open a missing person's case. What was the point, they were going to tell me the same thing. So, I and some of Wiseman's friends continued to search for him ourselves," Ncobile said.

On 6 July, she added, she received a tip-off about her brother's disappearance from an unknown person.

"I received a random call from an unknown person who did not identify themselves and told me that Wiseman was last seen Saturday night at a tavern. The person said Wiseman was with other guys who were seen fighting with him at the tavern.

"The anonymous caller directed us to this field where we might find Wiseman."

Ncobile said they rushed to the field, but their search ended in heartache as they found Wiseman's body floating in the river:

I saw him floating on top of the water face down; I was the first to see him, the rest came after they heard my screams.

"He was still wearing the same clothes, black pants and a black T-shirt, without shoes, but had a lot of stab wounds, two in front and a couple at the back."

She added she could not believe her brother was taken away from them in such a cruel manner.

"Thinking now, these people killed him and just threw him in the water.

"He was a loving person who loved making jokes and laughed a lot. Even growing up, he did not like fighting. He was one of the most dedicated people I know."

Ncobile said:

It’s sad to think that now they have killed him, and I will never see him again.

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said the university was saddened by the news of Zwane's tragic death.

Loader added he was a final-year medical student at UFS and was part of the Nelson Mandela Fidel Castro Medical Programme.

"He was completing his clinical training at Dihlabeng Hospital in Bethlehem. Zwane lived in Elukwatini and was home for the holidays during the time of the incident.

"The university management extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, fellow students, and lecturers of Zwane and wishes them strength during this difficult time."







