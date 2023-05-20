1h ago

'Seems the bullies have found their equals' - 4 alleged 'Boko Haram' gangsters shot dead in Mamelodi

Cebelihle Bhengu and Cebelihle Mthethewa
Four men, allegedly linked to the Boko Haram gang, were killed in Mamelodi on Friday.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The CPF believe the four men who were shot dead in Mamelodi on Friday afternoon belonged to the Boko Haram gang.
  • The group gained notoriety for its reign of terror and extortion.
  • They are named after the jihadist extremist organisation in West Africa.

Four men were shot dead in Mamelodi on Friday afternoon, allegedly as a result of an ongoing turf war between the Boko Haram group and other gangs in the area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the men were shot on the corner of Dinamo and Aphane streets.

"Upon arrival at the scene, they found four males with gunshot wounds. All the victims were certified dead at the scene," he said.

Speaking to News24, Mamelodi East Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Eddie Mnguni said that he was called to the scene a few minutes after the gunshots rang out.

"When I arrived at the scene, it looked like a massacre had happened. And from what we heard, after the suspects shot the Boko Haram members,  [they] further went on to smash their heads, almost to ensure that none of them survived," Mnguni said.

"There is an onslaught to Boko Haram. They are losing their members and being killed each and every day. We do not know who's going to die next."

Mnguni added that the gangs are fighting over the "ownership" of Mamelodi and the extortion rackets targeting business owners in the area.

"This is a norm in the area, even when we're sitting as men having a few beers at a tavern, the minute a Boko Haram member walks in, they will disperse the crowd and take the customers' beers. Now it seems that the bullies have found their equals," he said. 

Mnguni described the shooting as a "brutal assassination".

The Boko Haram gang has allegedly been involved in a spate of robberies, as well as extortion, intimidation and other serious and violent crimes in Mamelodi and surrounding areas over the past few years, with only a few publicised arrests and convictions.

In 2021, the area saw a series of gang-related killings, which left nine people dead.

Among those murdered in 2021 was Phillip Given Mnguni, widely believed to have been the leader of the group, which is named after the jihadist extremist organisation in West Africa.

Police said the motive of the latest murders was unknown and they were investigating.

No arrests have been made.


